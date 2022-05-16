Del Taco Partners With Local Derby Team to Roll Out Its New Chicken Cheddar Rollers

Free Chicken Cheddar Roller in the Del App through June 2**

LAKE FOREST, Calif., May 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Del Taco, the nation’s second largest Mexican quick service restaurant*, launched its NEW Chicken Cheddar Rollers, the newest 20 Under $2 menu item, with the help of L.A. Derby Dolls (LADD) – Southern California’s premiere all-female, banked track roller derby league.

Playfully celebrating all things roller related, Del Taco and LADD hosted the event at the newly remodeled Lakewood location – the first of the brand’s new Fresh Flex remodel restaurants to open in Los Angeles County – in support of the new menu item and to bring awareness to the return of the derby league after a two year shut down due to the pandemic. During the event, LADD skaters served up free Chicken Cheddar Rollers to guests with their choice of tangy green sauce, creamy ranch sauce or chipotle sauce. Other LADD team members including, Oblivienne Westwood and STEFCON1, greeted fans with giveaway items and raffled off Del Taco swag such as limited-edition burrito blankets, beach towels, sauce tins and more.

“The Los Angeles Derby Dolls are very excited to be partnering with Del Taco in celebrating all things rolling! As a non-profit, volunteer-run, DIY banked-track roller derby league, the Derby Dolls have spent these last two years working to keep our facility and maintain programming in the hopes of once again competing in front of public audiences and growing our organization,” says Amber Greenburg, LADD’s Marketing Director. “What better way to re-introduce the Derby Dolls to fans in Los Angeles and kick off our 2022 season than to team up with Del Taco – a Southern California icon!”

Event goers were also given the opportunity to try one of Del Taco’s NEW Chicken Cheddar Rollers for free, with any $3 purchase – a deal that is now available to Del Yeah!™ Rewards members nationwide through June 2**.

“We are thrilled to partner with the Derby Dolls on the recent launch of our NEW Chicken Cheddar Rollers. Not only is it a fun way to ‘roll out’ the newest 20 Under $2 item, but we are always happy to support a local organization that empower people to get up and active in the community,” said Del Taco’s Vice President of Marketing, Noah Chillingworth. “Del Taco is a Southern California-founded brand, so it’s extremely important to us to embrace the people and culture that made us who we are. We are honored to support the L.A. Derby Doll’s in enhancing their facilities as they continue bring more growth, empowerment, and leadership opportunities to the community through athletics.”

The L.A. Derby Dolls are one of only five leagues in the U.S. playing roller derby on a banked track. Like most modern female roller derby leagues, the Derby Dolls are volunteer-run and give back to the community that has embraced them. Honored as a Treasure of Los Angeles by the Central City Association, the Derby Dolls also operate a Junior Derby League for girls ages 8-17. For more information or to purchase tickets visit https://www.derbydolls.com/.

*By number of units.

**Valid through 6/2/22. $3 purchase required. Del Yeah!™ Rewards registration required to access deals. Not valid with any other offer, discount or coupon. No cash value. Price and participation may vary. Offer subject to change. Not valid with 3rd party delivery providers.

About Del Taco

Del Taco offers a unique variety of both Mexican and American favorites such as burritos and fries, prepared fresh in every restaurant’s working kitchen with the value and convenience of a drive-thru. Del Taco’s menu items taste better because they are made with quality ingredients like fresh grilled chicken and carne asada steak, fresh house-made guacamole, freshly grated cheddar cheese, slow-cooked beans made from scratch, and creamy Queso Blanco.

Founded in 1964, today Del Taco serves more than three million guests each week at its approximately 600 restaurants across 16 states. Del Taco’s commitment to providing guests with the best quality and value for their money originates from cooking, chopping, shredding and grilling menu items from scratch. For more information, visit www.deltaco.com.

About the Derby Dolls

The Los Angeles Derby Dolls is a non-profit, all volunteer, DIY banked-track roller derby league, which centers on feminism within athletics, mental and physical health and wellness, and community. The Derby Dolls offer on-skates programs for adult and junior skaters at all experience levels, from introductory programs (Derby Por Vida is a fundamental skills program open to the public) to national competition level programs (The LA Derby Dolls are nine-time national banked-track roller derby champs!). The Derby Dolls emphasize community and volunteership, holding specialized workshops (RollUp!) for groups who have included youth at risk for gang involvement, survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault, and formerly incarcerated women and their children. The Derby Dolls can often be found at community events throughout Los Angeles County. Find us on the web at derbydolls.com for information about events or partnerships.

