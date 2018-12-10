Breaking News
Home / Top News / Del Taco Plants Beyond Meat® Tacos in San Diego

Del Taco Plants Beyond Meat® Tacos in San Diego

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 22 mins ago

The first Mexican fast food chain to offer plant-based Beyond Meat® taco options expands test further in Southern California

LAKE FOREST, Calif., Dec. 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ: TACO), the nation’s second leading Mexican quick service restaurant,* today announced the expansion of its Beyond Tacos test to San Diego. Beginning Thursday, December 13th, Del Taco, the first Mexican fast food chain to offer Beyond Meat’s plant-based protein option, will be testing Beyond Tacos – made with Del Taco’s seasoned Beyond Meat recipe – at 16 locations in San Diego, and five in Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside and San Bernardino counties.**

“With a growing demand for vegan and vegetarian options among our guests, we saw an opportunity within the space to partner with Beyond Meat to develop a proprietary blend of seasoned, 100 percent plant-based meat,” said John Cappasola, President and Chief Executive Officer of Del Taco. “After receiving overwhelmingly positive feedback from fans during our pilot test in Los Angeles, it only made sense to introduce our Beyond Tacos to a larger SoCal community.”

Guests in the test cities can now try one of the brand’s new Beyond Tacos which offer the same amount of protein and flavor as seasoned beef, but are made with 100 percent plant-based protein. Beyond Meat is also being offered as a substitute for any protein in existing Del Taco menu items, such as burritos, nachos and fries.

  • Beyond Avocado Taco (vegan): Seasoned Beyond Meat plant-based crumbles, hand-sliced avocado, crisp lettuce and fresh diced tomatoes in a crunchy shell.
  • Beyond Taco (vegetarian): Seasoned Beyond Meat plant-based crumbles, hand-grated cheddar cheese, crisp lettuce and fresh diced tomatoes in a crunchy shell.

“We are always looking for new and innovative ways to elevate our menu, and are excited to offer this plant-based alternative to even more of our fans – whether they are vegan, vegetarian or just looking to switch things up – without sacrificing quality and taste,” Cappasola added. “If our San Diego test is successful, we look forward to potentially expanding our Beyond Tacos test even further in the near future.”

To learn more about Del Taco’s Beyond Meat test, and to find a list of participating locations, please visit www.deltaco.com/beyond.

*By number of units
**Price and participation may vary.

About Del Taco Restaurants, Inc.
Del Taco (NASDAQ: TACO) offers a unique variety of both Mexican and American favorites such as burritos and fries, prepared fresh in every restaurant’s working kitchen with the value and convenience of a drive-thru. Del Taco’s menu items taste better because they are made with quality ingredients like fresh grilled chicken and carne asada steak, hand-sliced avocado, hand-grated cheddar cheese, slow-cooked beans made from scratch, and creamy Queso Blanco. The brand’s campaign, Celebrating the Hardest Working Hands in Fast Food, further communicates Del Taco’s commitment to restaurant-level team members that provide guests with the best quality and value for their money through cooking, chopping, shredding and grilling menu items from scratch. Founded in 1964, today Del Taco serves more than three million guests each week at its more than 560 restaurants across 14 states. For more information, visit www.deltaco.com.

Media Contact
Lauren Jacobson
Canvas Blue
213-479-4001
[email protected]

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b13bc8ca-0c49-4991-b077-faa740acc5f1

Nasdaq NewsFeed

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2018, All Rights Reserved.