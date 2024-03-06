Democrat John Carney touted job growth and increased school funding as being among the highlights of his two terms as Delaware’s governor in his final State of the State address Tuesday.

Carney, who took office in 2017 and is barred from seeking a third term because of term limits, also noted record infrastructure plans in each of the past three years, and his focus on ensuring that budget growth is sustainable.

“We’ve kept our fiscal house in order,” he said in a sp

[Read Full story at source]