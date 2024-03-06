Democrat John Carney touted job growth and increased school funding as being among the highlights of his two terms as Delaware’s governor in his final State of the State address Tuesday.
Carney, who took office in 2017 and is barred from seeking a third term because of term limits, also noted record infrastructure plans in each of the past three years, and his focus on ensuring that budget growth is sustainable.
“We’ve kept our fiscal house in order,” he said in a sp
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Trump dominating, Haley winning her first state round out top moments from Super Tuesday - March 6, 2024
- Mark Robinson wins GOP nomination for NC governor, says ‘underdog’ story ‘just like North Carolina herself’ - March 6, 2024
- Alabama district citizens were sent incorrect voting information ahead of primary - March 6, 2024