A bill to allow composting of human bodies as an alternative to burial or cremation received overwhelming approval in the state House on Tuesday.
The measure passed the House on a 37-2 vote and now goes to the Senate. It authorizes a practice called “natural organic reduction,” often referred to as “human composting.”
Chief sponsor Rep. Sean Lynn, a Dover Democrat, called the practice a “gentle, respectful, environmentally friendly death care option
