Delek Logistics Partners, LP to Participate in the RBC Capital Markets’ MLP Conference

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., Nov. 15, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) today announced that Alan Moret, President and other members of management will participate in the RBC Capital Markets’ MLP Conference in Dallas, Texas on Thursday, November 16, 2017.

A copy of Delek Logistics’ latest investor presentation will be provided at the conference. An electronic copy of this presentation is currently available in the “Investors” section of the Delek Logistics website at www.deleklogistics.com.

About Delek Logistics Partners, LP

Delek Logistics Partners, LP, headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee, was formed by Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) to own, operate, acquire and construct crude oil and refined products logistics and marketing assets.

U.S. Investor / Media Relations Contact:

Keith Johnson

Vice President of Investor Relations

Delek Logistics Partners, LP

615-435-1366