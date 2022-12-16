Roasted Potato Poutine Delicious Holiday Dishes with a Healthy California Prune Twist

Ginger Prune Kombucha Mule Delicious Holiday Dishes with a Healthy California Prune Twist

TORONTO, Dec. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — This holiday season, California Prunes is presenting recipes from Quebec-based chef, Christopher Kassab, who has showcased the many ways to elevate your entertaining with the flavorful, under-the-radar superfood. While many are aware of the health benefits of prunes, they often don’t get enough credit for their delicious sweet, earthy taste and moist, chewy sticky texture that make them an incredible ingredient for cooking, baking, cocktails and more.

This holiday season, try Chef Kassab’s Quebec Lamb Tacos in California Prune Sauce with Pickled Squash, Feta Stuffed California Prunes and Roasted Potato Poutine with California Prunes. For those looking for a mocktail to pair with these savoury appetizers, consider our Festive Ginger Prune Kombucha Mule. While the holidays are a time for indulgence, one can feel better about eating rich foods and sweet treats by adding California Prunes to your recipes, which are packed with antioxidants plus vitamins and minerals to support heart and bone health , as well as fibre to maintain good gut health.

Photo: Roasted Potato Poutine





Photo: Ginger Prune Kombucha Mule

In addition to appetizers and cocktails, California Prunes can be used to add delicious flavour and texture to a variety of your meals – enhance your meat dishes by simmering prunes in your sauce to add a richness, give your holiday stuffing a sweet taste to complement the savoury flavours by adding chopped prunes. California Prunes add a tasty and nutritious element to baked goods. Try folding chopped prunes into your favourite holiday desserts or use a prune puree as a baking substitute to replace an equal amount of butter in baked goods. You can cut the calories in half and eliminate almost all of the fat. Using naturally sweet prunes also helps replace sugar.

When selecting prunes picking the right ones is important. California has world-famous growing conditions and some of the highest quality agricultural standards in the world, which is what makes the prunes so exceptional. Prunes from California are tastier, plumper, moister, and have better texture. Look for prunes that say “Product of USA” or “Product of California” to find premium-quality prunes.

Visit https://www.californiaprunes.ca/recipes/ for more recipes.

ABOUT THE CALIFORNIA PRUNE BOARD

The California Prune Board was established in 1952 to represent growers and handlers under the authority of the California Secretary of Food and Agriculture. California is the world’s largest producer of prunes with orchards across 14 counties in the Sacramento and San Joaquin valleys. Promoting a lifetime of wellness through the enjoyment of California Prunes, the organization leads the premium prune category with generations of craftsmanship supported by California’s leading food safety and sustainability standards.

