Delisting and Deregistration of Securities

ST. LOUIS, May 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — In connection with the acquisition of all of the outstanding common stock of Huttig Building Products, Inc. by Woodgrain Inc., Huttig has withdrawn from listing on Nasdaq, and intends to withdraw from registration under Section 12(b) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, all of its shares of common stock and preferred stock purchase rights.

