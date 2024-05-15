NEW YORK, May 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Nasdaq Stock Market announced today that it will delist the common stock of Better Therapeutics, Inc. Better Therapeutics, Inc.’s securities were suspended on March 18, 2024, and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.
Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the ordinary shares and warrants of Tritium DCFC Limited. Tritium DCFC Limited’s securities were suspended on April 22, 2024, and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.
Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the common stock of Arcimoto, Inc. Arcimoto, Inc.’s securities were suspended on May 1, 2024, and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.
Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the ordinary shares of Next.e.GO N.V.. Next.e.GO N.V.’s securities were suspended on May 1, 2024, and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.
Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the common stock of Acutus Medical, Inc. Acutus Medical, Inc.’s securities were suspended on May 9, 2024, and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.
Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the common stock of NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc.’s securities were suspended on May 13, 2024, and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.
For more information about The Nasdaq Stock Market, visit the Nasdaq Web site at http://www.nasdaq.com. Nasdaq’s rules governing the delisting of securities can be found in the Nasdaq Rule 5800 Series, available on the Nasdaq Web site: https://listingcenter.nasdaq.com/rulebook/nasdaq/rules/nasdaq-5800-series.
- Inhibikase Therapeutics Reports First Quarter Financial Results and Highlights Recent Period Activity - May 15, 2024
- Correction: Correction: Spartan Capital Securities Announces Successful Completion of 1847 Holdings LLC’s $500,000 Private Placement - May 15, 2024
- LifeWallet Announces First Quarter 2024 Financial Results - May 15, 2024