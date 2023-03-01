NEW YORK, March 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Nasdaq Stock Market announced today that it will delist the ordinary shares of EQONEX LIMITED. EQONEX LIMITED ordinary shares were suspended on November 30, 2022, and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the common stock of Scopus BioPharma Inc. Scopus BioPharma Inc. common stock was suspended on December 19, 2022, and has not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the common stock and warrant of Peak Bio, Inc. Peak Bio, Inc.’s securities were suspended on January 10, 2023, and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the common stock of Statera Biopharma, Inc. Statera Biopharma, Inc. common stock was suspended on January 12, 2023, and has not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the common stock of Tricida, Inc. Tricida, Inc. common stock was suspended on January 24, 2023, and has not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the Class A Common Stock, units, and warrants of Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I. Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I’s securities were suspended on January 24, 2023, and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the common stock of Calithera Biosciences, Inc. Calithera Biosciences, Inc.’s common stock was suspended on February 2, 2023, and has not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the common stock of Waitr Holdings Inc. Waitr Holdings Inc.’s common stock was suspended on February 2, 2023, and has not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the common stock of Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. Allied Healthcare Products, Inc.’s common stock was suspended on February 3, 2023, and has not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the common stock of Metacrine, Inc. Metacrine, Inc.’s common stock was suspended on February 9, 2023, and has not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq will file a Form 25 with the Securities and Exchange Commission to complete the delistings. The delistings become effective ten days after the Form 25 is filed. For news and additional information about the companies, including the basis for the delisting and whether the companies’ securities are trading on another venue, please review the companies’ public filings or contact the company directly.

For more information about The Nasdaq Stock Market, visit the Nasdaq Web site at http://www.nasdaq.com. Nasdaq's rules governing the delisting of securities can be found in the Nasdaq Rule 5800 Series, available on the Nasdaq Web site: https://listingcenter.nasdaq.com/rulebook/nasdaq/rules/nasdaq-5800-series .

