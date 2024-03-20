NEW YORK,, March 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Nasdaq Stock Market announced today that it will delist the common stock and warrants of Latch, Inc. Latch, Inc.’s securities were suspended on August 10, 2023, and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the common stock of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s securities were suspended on October 16, 2023, and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the warrants of Collective Audience, Inc. Collective Audience, Inc.’s warrants were suspended on November 3, 2023, and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the common stock and warrants of SeqLL Inc. SeqLL Inc.’s securities were suspended on November 14, 2023, and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the common stock of Nemaura Medical Inc. Nemaura Medical Inc.’s securities were suspended on January 5, 2024, and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the common stock and warrant of LumiraDx Limited. LumiraDx Limited’s securities were suspended on January 9, 2024, and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the Series 1 Preferred Stock of Cemtrex Inc. Cemtrex Inc.’s shares of Series 1 Preferred Stock were suspended on January 22, 2024, and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the perpetual preferred stock, common stock, and warrants of COMSovereign Holding Corp. COMSovereign Holding Corp.’s shares of perpetual preferred stock were suspended on January 23, 2024; the company’s shares of common stock and warrants were suspended on January 31, 2024, and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the common stock, units, and warrants of Global System Dynamics. Global System Dynamics’s securities were suspended on January 24, 2024, and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the ordinary shares of Arrival. Arrival’s securities were suspended on January 30, 2024, and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the warrant of Nubia Brand International Corp. Nubia Brand International Corp.’s securities were suspended on February 5, 2024, and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the common stock of The Alkaline Water Company Inc. The Alkaline Water Company Inc.’s securities were suspended on February 6, 2024, and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the common stock of DMK Pharmaceuticals Corporation. DMK Pharmaceuticals Corporation’s securities were suspended on February 7, 2024, and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the common stock of MedAvail Holdings, Inc. MedAvail Holdings, Inc.’s securities were suspended on February 13, 2024, and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the common stock of InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.’s securities were suspended on February 13, 2024, and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the common stock of ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc.’s securities were suspended on February 13, 2024, and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.