NEW YORK, April 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Nasdaq Stock Market announced today that it will delist the common stock of NanoString Technologies, Inc. NanoString Technologies, Inc.’s securities were suspended on February 14, 2024, and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the common stock of Remark Holdings, Inc. Remark Holdings, Inc.’s securities were suspended on February 14, 2024, and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the common stock of Sunworks, Inc. Sunworks, Inc.’s securities were suspended on February 15, 2024, and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the common stock of Cyanotech Corporation. Cyanotech Corporation’s securities were suspended on February 20, 2024, and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the common stock of Sientra, Inc. Sientra, Inc.’s securities were suspended on February 22, 2024, and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the Class A Common Stock, unit, and warrants of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp.’s securities were suspended on February 26, 2024, and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the common stock of Charge Enterprises, Inc. Charge Enterprises, Inc.’s securities were suspended on February 29, 2024, and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the Class A common stock, rights, and units of Sagaliam Acquisition Corp. Sagaliam Acquisition Corp.’s securities were suspended on March 8, 2024, and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the Class A common stock, units, and warrants of TG Venture Acquisition Corp. TG Venture Acquisition Corp.’s securities were suspended on March 11, 2024, and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the Class A common stock, units, and warrants of Altitude Acquisition Corp. Altitude Acquisition Corp.’s securities were suspended on March 14, 2024, and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the ordinary shares of YanGuFang International Group Co., Ltd. YanGuFang International Group Co., Ltd.’s securities were suspended on March 26, 2024, and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the common stock of JOANN, Inc. JOANN, Inc.’s securities were suspended on March 28, 2024, and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.