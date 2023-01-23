NEW YORK, Jan. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Nasdaq Stock Market announced today that it will delist the common stock of Schmitt Industries, Inc. Schmitt Industries, Inc.’s common stock was suspended on January 17, 2023, and has not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the common stock of Viveve Medical, Inc. Viveve Medical, Inc.’s common stock was suspended on January 19, 2023, and has not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the Common Stock and Warrant expiring 4/7/2025 of American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc. American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc.’s securities were suspended on January 20, 2023, and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq will file a Form 25 with the Securities and Exchange Commission to complete the delistings. The delistings become effective ten days after the Form 25 is filed. For news and additional information about the companies, including the basis for the delisting and whether the companies’ securities are trading on another venue, please review the companies’ public filings or contact the company directly.

For more information about The Nasdaq Stock Market, visit the Nasdaq Web site at http://www.nasdaq.com. Nasdaq’s rules governing the delisting of securities can be found in the Nasdaq Rule 5800 Series, available on the Nasdaq Web site: https://listingcenter.nasdaq.com/rulebook/nasdaq/rules/nasdaq-5800-series .

-NDAQO-