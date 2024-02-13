NEW YORK, Feb. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Nasdaq Stock Market announced today that it will delist the common shares of Sono Group N.V. Sono Group N.V.’s securities were suspended on July 21, 2023, and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the common stock of Baudax Bio, Inc. Baudax Bio, Inc.’s securities were suspended on November 16, 2023, and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the common stock and warrants of Comera Life Sciences Holdings, Inc. Comera Life Sciences Holdings, Inc.’s securities were suspended on November 17, 2023, and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the American Depositary Shares of Missfresh Limited. Missfresh Limited’s securities were suspended on November 17, 2023, and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the unit, ordinary shares, and warrants of Rose Hill Acquisition Corporation. Rose Hill Acquisition Corporation’s securities were suspended on November 21, 2023, and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the common stock of Axcella Health. Axcella Health’s securities were suspended on November 24, 2023, and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the common stock and warrants of Zivo Bioscience, Inc. Zivo Bioscience, Inc.’s securities were suspended on November 27, 2023, and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the common stock of Sonic Foundry, Inc. Sonic Foundry, Inc.’s securities were suspended on December 5, 2023, and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the common stock and warrants of Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. Mobiquity Technologies, Inc.’s securities were suspended on December 7, 2023, and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the common stock and warrants of Cuentas, Inc. Cuentas, Inc.’s securities were suspended on December 20, 2023, and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the Class A common stock and warrants of micromobility.com Inc. micromobility.com Inc.’s securities were suspended on December 20, 2023, and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the common stock, preferred stock, and warrants of Harbor Custom Development, Inc. Harbor Custom Development, Inc.’s securities were suspended on December 21, 2023, and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the common stock and warrant of Nogin, Inc. Nogin, Inc.’s securities were suspended on December 22, 2023, and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the Class A Ordinary Shares, units, and warrants of Disruptive Acquisition Corporation I. Disruptive Acquisition Corporation I’s securities were suspended on December 26, 2023, and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the common stock of Ebix, Inc. Ebix, Inc.’s securities were suspended on December 28, 2023, and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the units and rights of Aurora Technology Acquisition Corp. Aurora Technology Acquisition Corp.’s securities were suspended on January 19, 2024, and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.