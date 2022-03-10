Deliveright Announces Partnership With BigCommerce to Simplify Heavy Goods Deliveries

AI-powered delivery platform solves final-mile, heavy goods delivery challenges for BigCommerce merchants

LEXINGTON, N.C., March 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Deliveright, a leading final-mile digital delivery platform offering white-glove service, today announced a new partnership with BigCommerce (Nasdaq: BIGC), a leading Open SaaS e-commerce platform for fast-growing and established brands. Deliveright’s AI-powered platform simplifies the complex process of shipping heavy goods such as furniture by automating the entire process.

BigCommerce merchants can now take control over all stages of fulfillment, from the point of origin to the customer’s home, with real-time data. The app integrates directly with Deliveright’s Grasshopper platform, provides instant shipping quotes, and offers service levels ranging from curbside to full white-glove delivery.

“The importance of a seamless delivery process cannot be overstated, as it plays a critical role in a brand’s overall service quality. More than ever, consumers want to receive their online purchases quickly, regardless of pervasive supply chain issues,” said Doug Ladden, CEO of Deliveright. “BigCommerce merchants have the opportunity to potentially mitigate delivery delays and improve customer experience with complete visibility and a focus on solving the ever-elusive final-mile challenge.”

Last-mile delivery market share in North America persists as the most challenging process within the supply chain and is expected to increase by $59.81 billion by 2025. Deliveright’s technology empowers BigCommerce merchants to solve final-mile, heavy goods delivery challenges in a fragmented market.

“Our partnership with Deliveright further illustrates our commitment to providing merchants access to the highest-caliber technologies and service providers available in the industry,” said Russell Klein, chief commercial officer for BigCommerce. “Deliveright shares our desire to help merchants sell more and grow faster to maximize success, and we look forward to working together to mutually support customers.”

To learn more about Deliveright’s BigCommerce partnership or to download the app, visit https://www.bigcommerce.com/apps/deliveright/.

About Deliveright

Deliveright is the first AI-powered logistics and delivery technology company to solve final-mile, heavy goods delivery challenges for e-commerce, retailers, and manufacturers needing white-glove service. Launched in 2018 to streamline the supply chain for heavy goods, Deliveright’s technology, combined with its vast delivery network, makes white-glove delivery seamless, transparent, and accessible for businesses of all sizes, enabling improved customer experience and increased revenue. Deliveright’s proprietary logistics technology platform, Grasshopper®, manages all stages of fulfillment, enabling complete supply chain visibility to the customer’s home. Serving more than 1,000 customers in e-commerce and manufacturing across the furniture, industrial equipment, and transportation industries, Grasshopper is also licensed nationwide by delivery and freight companies, ensuring that every delivery is tracked across a complex transportation network and customer service platform. The company is headquartered in North Carolina and operates nationwide and in Canada. For more information, visit https://www.deliveright.com/.

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce (Nasdaq: BIGC) is a leading software-as-a-service (SaaS) e-commerce platform that empowers merchants of all sizes to build, innovate and grow their businesses online. As a leading open SaaS solution, BigCommerce provides merchants sophisticated enterprise-grade functionality, customization and performance with simplicity and ease-of-use. Tens of thousands of B2B and B2C companies across 150 countries and numerous industries use BigCommerce to create beautiful, engaging online stores, including Ben & Jerry’s, Molton Brown, S.C. Johnson, Skullcandy, Sony and Vodafone. Headquartered in Austin, BigCommerce has offices in London, Kyiv, San Francisco, and Sydney. For more information, please visit www.bigcommerce.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

BigCommerce® is a registered trademark of BigCommerce Pty. Ltd. Third-party trademarks and service marks are the property of their respective owners.

Press Contact

Jill Rosenthal for Deliveright

Deliveright@qh-pr.com

