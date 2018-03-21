DELL EMC Achieves Strategic Partnership with ProphetStor

MILPITAS, Calif., March 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ProphetStor Data Services, Inc., a leader in Intelligent Data Platform, today announced its intelligent data analytics and predictives solution for disk failures – DiskProphet, will now enhance the efficiency of DELL EMC VxRail hyper-convergence system, ensure data security, and combine strengths to safeguard the data storage business and system operation and maintenance of enterprise customers.

As a member of the Dell Technologies unique family of businesses, Dell EMC serves a key role in providing the essential infrastructure for organizations to build their digital future, transform IT and protect their most important asset, information. Dell EMC enables enterprise customers’ IT and digital business transformation through trusted hybrid cloud and big-data solutions, built upon a modern data center infrastructure that incorporates industry-leading converged infrastructure, servers, storage, and cybersecurity technologies.

VxRail is a heavyweight product of DELL EMC. It is also a hyper-converged product innovation solution jointly launched with VMWare. Currently, with significant increase in VxRail customers, data comes in large amounts, and the computing cluster has a heavy load. This means that a large amount of disk data will be generated in each deployment process, and multiple disks will run at the same time, which greatly increases the risk of system hardware failure.

ProphetStor has built DiskProphet™, a US-Patented intelligent solution powered by machine learning technology to predict disk failure and to help users to take proactive actions that seek to avoid the many problems caused by disk failure. Supporting industry standard interfaces including SATA and SAS, DiskProphet™ continuously monitors disks, accurately predicts their failure, and assesses performance and usage trends to ensure that the storage infrastructure continues to operate optimally to meet business expectations.

Dell EMC has chosen DiskProphet™ to provide data security protection services for their VxRail customers because of ProphetStor’s advanced innovative technologies. The result of this partnership will allow ProphetStor and Dell EMC to provide world-class solutions and capabilities to the marketplace.

About ProphetStor Data Services, Inc.

ProphetStor Data Services, Inc., a leader in Intelligent Data Platform, provides AI-enabled federated data services to enable both enterprises and cloud service providers to build an agile, automated, intelligent, and orchestrated IT infrastructure.

ProphetStor was founded in 2012 by seasoned storage experts with extensive experience in cloud computing platforms, software-based networked storage, data services, and AI technology.

Headquartered in Milpitas, California, ProphetStor has branch offices in Asia-Pacific and Europe regions to serve international customers. For more information, visit www.prophetstor.com .

