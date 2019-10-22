Delmar International Selects 3Gtms Transportation Management System

Centralized visibility into transportation operations, partnership approach with 3Gtms will support Delmar’s growth.

SHELTON, Conn., Oct. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — 3Gtms, LLC, a global provider of Tier 1 transportation management software, announced that Delmar International has chosen its 3G-TM transportation management system (TMS). Delmar, headquartered in Montreal, provides freight forwarding, customs brokerage, trucking and ground services, as well as warehousing and distribution services to customers in 12 countries.

Delmar will deploy 3G-TM in its trucking and ground services business unit, the fastest growing unit in the organization. With the powerful and nimble 3G-TM, Delmar will have a single TMS platform to improve process automation, as well as centralized visibility to strengthen the collaboration and digitalization of its customer and carrier network. 3G-TM’s optimization capabilities have already enabled Delmar to deepen relationships and expand its reach as a strategic service provider.

“We needed the right TMS and, just as importantly, the right TMS team in order to scale up,” said Robert Cutler, President and CEO at Delmar International. “We looked at several Tier 1 providers, but the 3G team was the only one that really listened to our business challenges and gave us a vision for a win-win partnership. We have a relationship with the entire team, starting at the C-suite, and that collaboration has made this project a success.”

“Choosing the right TMS means not only selecting the right technology, but also the right partner that will have your back,” said Mitch Weseley, CEO of 3Gtms. “We’re honored to work with the team at Delmar, and proud that our uniquely designed TMS is delivering the visibility and power the company needs to accelerate its success.”

About 3Gtms, LLC

3Gtms, LLC is the fastest growing Tier 1 transportation management system (TMS) provider and is committed to giving mid-to-large shippers and logistics service providers a competitive advantage through technology. Whether you move $5 million or $5 billion in freight, the 3G-TM solution seamlessly manages the full transportation lifecycle, including transportation planning and optimization, execution and settlement, empowering customers to make better shipping decisions while meeting their service goals. 3Gtms’ reputation for being a trusted partner is reflected in customer satisfaction and retention rates that are unmatched in the TMS industry. For more information, visit: www.3gtms.com .

About Delmar International

From its humble beginnings, as a customs broker, Delmar has evolved into a global industry leader, offering both sophisticated and diversified freight and logistics solutions to thousands of clients worldwide. Delmar currently employs more than 1,000 people around the world, and enjoys a global network of unique partners cultivated over many years and carefully selected for their ability to meet the highest service and technology standards. For more information, visit: http://delmarcargo.com .