DelphianLogic Certified as Smartchoice® Preferred Provider by Brandon Hall Group

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

Brandon Hall Group, the leader in Empowering, Recognizing and Certifying Excellence in HCM recently announced that DelphianLogic is certified as a Smartchoice® Preferred Solution Provider. Confirming that DelphianLogic delivers innovative learning solutions and services to Fortune/Global 500 companies that unlock people potential and enhance organizational performance.

Boca Raton, FL, Oct. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — After an extensive review Brandon Hall Group confirms that DelphianLogic is living their mission of being a trusted partner to their customers by offering best-in-class learning solutions and services that unlock people potential and enhance organizational performance, through design thinking and continuous innovation. Their offerings cover the entire learning life cycle and include solutions and services for custom-crafted learning content, learning products & frameworks, and bespoke tools and applications for diverse business functions and their unique learning and performance needs.

“DelphianLogic chose an unconventional route of growth – keeping things low key, while quietly building a network of very high-profile customers who have stayed and grown with them through the good part of a decade.” Noted, Michael Rochelle, Chief Strategy Officer and Principal HCM Analyst at Brandon Hall Group. “The customer relationships that they have built is a key indicator for us in understanding how trusted DelphianLogic is, as a partner.” Michael concluded.

The analyst team at Brandon Hall Group has spent years better understanding DelphianLogic as well as the market they operate. The team has conducted in depth briefings with the product teams, reviewed case studies and collected customer feedback to certify they deliver upon their message.

The Preferred Provider Program provides a world-class membership center for knowledge, resources and advisory support to the entire DelphianLogic organization. During this time Brandon Hall Group conducted a full review of DelphianLogic product/service messaging and website, collateral marketing material and social media strategy.

“Being recognized by the Brandon Hall Group is a testimony to the dedication of our passionate team and the faith our long-standing customers have shown in us over the past decade.” said Saurabh Ganguli, CEO of DelphianLogic. “I am confident that the in-depth industry research provided by the Brandon Hall Group will help further improve our offerings to our customers and help bring about transformative change in their people and organizational performance.”

Brandon Hall Group has consistently been the leading independent analyst firm and confirms that DelphianLogic offerings measurably benefit the organizations they work with.

To learn more about Smartchoice® preferred vendors or to become one, please visit http://www.brandonhall.com/solution_providers.php.

 

—About Brandon Hall Group Inc.

Brandon Hall Group is the world’s only professional-development company that provides data, research, insights and certification to Learning and Talent professionals and organizations. The best companies in the world rely on Brandon Hall Group to help create future-proof employee-development plans for the new era of work and management.

For more than 27 years, BHG empowers, recognizes and certifies excellence in organizations throughout the world, driving the development of more than 10,000,000 employees and executives. Our annual HCM Excellence Awards program was the first to recognize and celebrate organizations for learning and talent, and as the industry’s gold standard is known as the “Academy Awards of Human Capital Management.”

Brandon Hall Group’s cloud-based platform delivers evidence-based insights in Learning and Development, Talent Management, Leadership Development, Diversity and Inclusion, Talent Acquisition and HR/Workforce Management for corporate organizations and HCM solution providers.

To learn more, visit http://www.brandonhall.com

 

—About DelphianLogic

With a legacy of long-standing clients, from high growth to leading Fortune/Global 500 companies, more than 1200 success stories, and a team of passionate learning specialists, DelphianLogic is one of the foremost providers of Learning Solutions and Services.

Our comprehensive offerings cover the entire learning life cycle and include services and solutions for custom-crafted learning content, learning products & frameworks, and bespoke tools and applications that help unlock people potential in diverse business functions and their unique learning and performance needs.

