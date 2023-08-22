Miller Brings Decades of Experience to Scale Revenue Growth, Channel Expansion

REDWOOD CITY, California, Aug. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Following a fourth year of accelerating growth, Delphix, the industry leader in multicloud data governance for application lifecycles, today announced the promotion of Deron Miller to Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). Miller is a seasoned sales executive with a successful track record of building, leading, and optimizing enterprise software sales organizations at scale. He will oversee global sales, customer success, and revenue operations to continue Delphix’s industry leadership in data automation, compliance, and governance.

“Working at Delphix has been rewarding on many fronts,” said Miller. “While we have achieved much, there’s more to be done. As businesses evolve, they are increasingly looking to Delphix for data solutions in compliance, DevOps, AI/ML, and other key areas of software development and innovation.”

Delphix also announced the promotion of Steve Barrett to General Manager of International. Based in London, Steve will manage all go-to-market activities for Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), as well as the Asia-Pacific region.

These announcements come on the heels of Delphix achieving a fourth consecutive year of accelerated revenue growth. In addition, key strategic partnerships with Microsoft and Dell are set to provide significant growth opportunities for Miller and the Delphix team.

With Microsoft, Delphix Compliance Services for Microsoft Fabric and Azure Data Factory provide intelligent, scalable, and seamless sensitive data discovery and masking to ensure multicloud data compliance. With Dell, Delphix has launched two offerings, the DevOps Data Appliance for DevOps test data management and the Continuous Data Protection Appliance for ransomware recovery.

“Deron and Steve’s roles are critical as we look to the future,” said Jedidiah Yueh, Delphix CEO. “Their leadership will be instrumental in ensuring we continue to meet our customers’ evolving needs for data governance, compliance, and automation.”

About Delphix

Delphix is the industry leader for multicloud data governance for the application lifecycle.

Businesses need to transform application delivery but struggle to balance speed with data security and compliance. The Delphix DevOps Data Platform automates data discovery and masking while rapidly deploying data to development, test, AI/ML and recovery environments. With Delphix, customers modernize applications, adopt multicloud, automate test data management, achieve CI/CD, and recover from downtime events such as ransomware up to 2x faster, while ensuring data compliance and governance.

Leading companies, including Choice Hotels International, Worldpay, Michelin, Molina Healthcare, and Fannie Mae, use Delphix to accelerate digital transformation, mitigate risks, and reduce costs. Visit us at www.delphix.com.

