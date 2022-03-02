Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Delphix appoints Robert Stevenson as VP Japan Operations

Delphix appoints Robert Stevenson as VP Japan Operations

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

Stevenson brings more than three decades in leading technology organizations in the world’s third largest economy

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., March 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —  Delphix, the industry leading data company for DevOps, today announced the appointment of Robert Stevenson as VP of Japan Operations. Stevenson will be tasked with leading Delphix’s next phase of growth in Japan and building a team to accelerate business in the world’s third largest economy.

“Robert brings unparalleled local market and leadership experience, and will play a pivotal role as we scale Delphix in Japan,” said Steven Chung, President, Worldwide Field Operations at Delphix. “Data automation, speed, and security are critical for organizations to support DevOps and digital transformation.”

Stevenson brings more than three decades of entrepreneurial and leadership roles in technology organizations to the Delphix business in Japan – with experience in both scale-ups and established technology players.

He has served various leadership positions within the Japanese market at BEA, EMC-Dell, Lenovo, and Avaya, and spearheaded the growth of startups such as Documentum, Tanium, and Sumo Logic.

“Delphix is already growing in the Japan market, and we’re only scratching the surface of opportunities to use data to fuel true digital transformation,” said Stevenson. “I’m excited to combine my experience in the Japan market with Delphix’s mission to unlock the data potential for companies. We want to help every company transform into a data company.”

About Delphix
Delphix is the industry leading data company for DevOps.

Data is critical for testing application releases, modernization, cloud adoption, and AI/ML programs. We provide an automated DevOps data platform for all enterprise applications. Delphix masks data for privacy compliance, secures data from ransomware, and delivers efficient, virtualized data for CI/CD. 

Our platform includes essential DevOps APIs for data provisioning, refresh, rewind, integration, and version control. Leading companies, including Choice Hotels, J.B.Hunt, and Fannie Mae, use Delphix to accelerate digital transformation. For more information, visit www.delphix.com or follow us on LinkedInTwitter, and Facebook.

Contact:

Orlando de Bruce 
VP of Corporate Marketing & Brand
Orlando.Debruce@delphix.com

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.