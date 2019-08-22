Delphix Honored With Silver Stevie® Award for “Customer Service Team of the Year” in 2019 International Business Awards®

Customer service team recognized for perfect satisfaction rate from customers by the world’s premier business awards program

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Aug. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Delphix, the company helping enterprises accelerate innovation through DataOps, was named the winner of a Silver Stevie® Award in the “Customer Service Team of the Year” category in the 16th Annual International Business Awards®. The Delphix platform empowers Fortune 1000 companies with self-service access to secure, personal data environments to fuel application development, analytics, and AI. The Delphix Customer Support team has been critical to the growth of the company, as it quickly solves complex data management challenges for some of the biggest brands in the world with near-perfect customer satisfaction rates month after month.

The International Business Awards are the world’s premier business awards program. All individuals and organizations worldwide – public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small – are eligible to submit nominations. The 2019 IBAs received entries from organizations in 74 nations and territories.

A record total of more than 4,000 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories. In addition to a 100% customer satisfaction score last month, the team also reported average response time for priority 1 incidents 70+% better than their peer group and an average time-to-resolution that was exponentially greater than the industry.

“Each day, the Delphix Customer Success team solves complex data management challenges for some of the largest companies in the world, helping them to quickly realize the power of fast, secure data to accelerate innovation,” said Will Rahim, Senior Vice President of Global Customer Success at Delphix. “We are honored to receive this award. It is a recognition of the hard work and commitment to excellence of our world class team, who work around-the-clock to make our customers successful.”

Nicknamed the Stevies for the Greek word for “crowned,” the awards will be presented to winners at a gala awards banquet at the ANDAZ Hotel Am Belvedere, Vienna, Austria on 19 October, 2019.

Stevie Award winners were determined by the average scores of more than 250 executives worldwide who participated in the judging process from May through early August. Judges applauded the Delphix customer service team’s exceptional performance and well-rounded submissions. One judge wrote that “Delphix is rising to the top with trust-based customer support.” Another judge highlighted the company’s impressive success metrics and writing, “Outstanding scores in customer service and your dedication to maintaining high stats has proven to keep you in the eye of your consumers!”

“The IBA judges from across the world were highly impressed with the nominations they reviewed this year. With the level of achievement documented in the nominations from 74 nations, the Stevie Awards are proud to honor organizations that demonstrate a high level of achievement in a variety of industries” said Michael Gallagher, president and founder of the Stevie Awards. “We received more nominations than ever and look forward to honoring the Stevie winners at our gala in Vienna, Austria this October.”

