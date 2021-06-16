DELSEY PARIS Announces Its CLAVEL Collection Just in Time for Summer

Vibrant, ultra-light and durable luggage ensuring every traveler is ready for first adventures back

DELSEY PARIS CLAVEL Collection Lemon DELSEY PARIS CLAVEL Collection Lemon

PARIS, June 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Today, DELSEY PARIS, the iconic French luggage brand known for its Parisian design and high quality products, announces the launch of its ultra-light and durable CLAVEL collection, guaranteed to impress with vibrant and bold colors allowing travelers to enjoy getaways this summer with ease and style.

The choice travel companion for any and all warm-weather adventures, DELSEY PARIS’ CLAVEL collection is the lightest and brightest assortment of luggage the brand has touted yet. As a company that pioneered the use of polypropylene in luggage manufacturing, a material known for its resilience to heat, wear and tear, it was only natural for DELSEY PARIS to compose an ultra-airy and sturdy line with the carry-on size bag weighing in at only 5.3 lbs. The use of this innovative material ensures each bag can withstand the rough and tough nature of luggage transportation, while reducing the load along the way.

CLAVEL features three sizes for any length of trip, as well as nine color options that allow adventurers to add a burst of color to their summer. Teal blue and peony lend a soft touch to every getaway, while lemon bathes escapes in bright sunshine. Black and white options are also available for travelers who prefer stylish basics that spell timeless sophistication.

This revolutionary range packs DELSEY PARIS’ trademark durability and security guarantees, such as the patented zip SECURITECH® technology, a unique closing system that is three times more resistant to intrusion than a conventional zipper, a TSA-accepted combination lock and an expandable main compartment that allows for maximum packing flexibility. Additionally, each suitcase boasts long-lasting wheels for extra strength and a quiet ride, along with two separate packing compartments with tie-down straps, shoe pockets and a mesh divider to keep belongings in place while on the move.

“We’re thrilled to announce the vibrant and innovative CLAVEL collection for travelers who may be seeking a fresh set of luggage to accompany them on their first treks back across the globe,” said CEO, North America, Brian Anderson. “The unique styling capabilities offered by this collection ensure every traveler will move forward confidently as they approach new and exciting adventures this summer.”

Since 1946, DELSEY PARIS has been accompanying travelers from all around the world on both their personal and professional expeditions. Using flair to marry tradition with innovation, elegance with modernity and design with practicality, DELSEY PARIS luggage stands out for its French, je ne sais quoi, while serving as a trailblazer in the industry by crafting luggage that continues to get lighter, better fitted and more environmentally friendly with every collection released.

To discover more about DELSEY PARIS products or to purchase a piece from the CLAVEL collection, visit www.delsey.com. CLAVEL suitcase retail prices start at $159.99.

ABOUT DELSEY PARIS

An iconic brand, DELSEY PARIS is a French company and a creator of baggage since 1946. For 75 years DELSEY PARIS has offered consumers cases which bring together quality and audacious design. DELSEY PARIS creates ingenious baggage developed to accompany travelers wherever they go and to adapt to all types of journeys, both professional and personal. Its strength grounded in its expertise, the brand is behind numerous innovations recognized by important prizes in the design world. DELSEY PARIS brings together style and functionality to create products that reflect the personality of each consumer. Today DELSEY PARIS is present on five continents and in more than 110 countries. A DELSEY PARIS bag is sold every 10 seconds worldwide.

