Delta Analytics Academy Creating New Career Paths for Delta Air Lines Employees Program Co-Developed with Georgia State University Responds to Carrier’s Demand for Analytics Professionals

Atlanta, Georgia, Oct. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — A certificate program co-developed by Delta Air Lines and Georgia State University’s J. Mack Robinson College of Business is removing barriers to career paths in analytics for operational experts within the company.

Delta Analytics Academy, which recently admitted its second cohort, responds to the carrier’s ever-growing demand for talented analytics professionals who can anticipate and address the complex needs of internal customers throughout the organization.

The Academy is conducted virtually for the first 24 weeks of the program (12 weeks of foundational learning with Georgia State and 12 weeks applying those learnings to Delta-specific data and concepts), allowing students to remain in their full-time roles while building skills in tools such as Excel, Python, SQL, and Tableau. After completing the coursework, each student will participate in an immersive analytics internship.

Designed for frontline operational experts, Delta Analytics Academy provides career advancement opportunities for individuals in traditionally overlooked talent pools while supporting the organization’s commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion.

“Our frontline people are the operational experts, and they have a lot of hands-on experience managing the operation, which is something we cannot teach. When we add in formal education with Georgia State faculty and practical application working with Delta Analytics, we unlock the power to solve some of the most complex problems at Delta,” said Robin Mead, Director of Ops Analytics at Delta Air Lines.

“No one is better equipped at Delta to solve the problems of our future than our frontline employees,” said Michelle McCrackin, Manager of Analytics Learning & Development. “By investing in a skills-first approach, we will transform how we solve operational problems.”

According to McCrackin, Delta Analytics Academy is designed to change lives, create career paths, and enable learning.

“I enjoy learning new things and am excited to use data to make our jobs easier. Having the experience of being in the operation and on the ramp with the people who are the backbone of the operation will help me make an impact,” said Analytics Academy student Mleh Carr.

“It’s been a life-changing experience. I had no idea I would be able to transition from being a Delta flight attendant to being a Delta data analyst,” said Tabitha Bills, an inaugural cohort member.

Delta Air Lines, Robinson, and Georgia State have a broad and deep relationship. Delta recruits more employees from Georgia State than any other university, and a 2016 grant from The Delta Air Lines Foundation made it possible for Robinson to open the Delta Student Success Center on the university’s downtown campus. The center, which opened in 2018, houses Robinson’s Career Advancement Center, Office of Signature Programs, and Undergraduate Academic Advisement.

“Georgia State University is the right educational partner for Delta Analytics Academy. Not only are they located in our backyard, but they also have the same core values as Delta, and believe in the mission of removing barriers and making education available to all,” said Tad Hutcheson, Vice President of the Delta Air Lines Foundation.

“This breakthrough program is consistent with Georgia State’s determination to promote social mobility by providing educational access to learners of all backgrounds,” said Robinson Dean Richard Phillips. “We are delighted this new partnership with Delta Air Lines will enhance, support, and expand our existing relationship.”

