Delta Apparel, Inc. to Present at B. Riley FBR’s Annual Consumer & Media Conference

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 3 mins ago

GREENVILLE, S.C., Sept. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSE American: DLA), a leading provider of core activewear and lifestyle apparel products, announced today that it will deliver a presentation on its business strategy and financial results to investors at B. Riley FBR’s Annual Consumer & Media Conference being held at the Sofitel New York Hotel located in New York City, New York. The presentation is scheduled for Thursday, October 3, 2019, at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time. A webcast of the conference presentation will be available on Delta Apparel’s website at www.deltaapparelinc.com. Real Player or Windows Media Player is required to listen to the webcast.

About Delta Apparel, Inc.
Delta Apparel, Inc., along with its operating subsidiaries, Salt Life, LLC, M. J. Soffe, LLC, and DTG2Go, LLC, is an international design, marketing, manufacturing, and sourcing company that features a diverse portfolio of core activewear and lifestyle apparel and related accessory products. The Company specializes in selling casual and athletic products through a variety of distribution channels and distribution tiers, including department stores, mid and mass channels, e-retailers, sporting goods and outdoor retailers, independent and specialty stores, and the U.S. military. The Company’s products are also available direct-to-consumer at its branded retail stores and on its websites at www.saltlife.com, www.coastapparel.com, www.soffe.com and www.deltaapparel.com. The Company’s operations are located throughout the United States, Honduras, El Salvador, and Mexico, and it employs approximately 8,300 people worldwide. Additional information about the Company is available at www.deltaapparelinc.com.

Company Contact:

Delta Apparel, Inc.
Deborah H. Merrill, Chief Financial Officer
864-232-5200 x6620 

Investor Relations Contact:
ICR, Inc.

Investors:
Tom Filandro, 646-277-1235

Media:
Jessica Liddell, 203-682-8208
[email protected]

