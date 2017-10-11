Deltek Announces Keynote & Entertainment for the 10th Anniversary of its Annual User Conference, Deltek Insight

Herndon, VA, Oct. 11, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

Deltek, the leading global provider of enterprise software and solutions for project-based businesses, recently announced its world-class lineup of speakers, sponsors and entertainment for Deltek Insight 2017. This year’s event will be held October 23-26 at the Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center, located in Nashville, Tennessee. Insight is the annual gathering of over 3,000 Deltek customers and partners that meet to network, learn more about Deltek solutions and services, and discuss industry best practices.

Keynotes featuring Mike Rayburn and Deltek CEO Mike Corkery to Kick Off Insight ‘17

On Monday, October 23, the Insight General Session will feature keynote addresses from Deltek CEO Mike Corkery and Mike Rayburn – author, comedian, and world-class guitarist. Rayburn is a master at increasing profitability and impact, inspiring teams to lead by creating change. He will draw from his success as an entrepreneur and Carnegie Hall headliner to give the Insight audience a hilarious and impactful performance.

Achieve More at Deltek Insight 2017

This year’s Insight theme – Achieve More – will be explored in-depth during hundreds of sessions and in the Insight Expo Hall, helping Deltek users address challenges and harness new opportunities to achieve better results. Over 30 sponsors, including Insight 2017’s Diamond Sponsor – Baker Tilly – and Platinum Sponsors Kinetek Consulting, NeoSystems Corp., and PCI LLC– will join Deltek at the Gaylord Opryland Resort. Conference attendees, partners and sponsors will have the opportunity to discuss and discover how to achieve more with their Deltek solutions at over 300 breakout sessions and numerous networking opportunities.

“This year, our global user conference will be held at the Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center – an ideal setting for 3,000 of our customers and partners to engage with industry thought leaders and other users on topics critical to running their businesses better,” said Mike Corkery, CEO at Deltek. “We are bringing back the best of Insight to Nashville – with training on Deltek solutions, hands-on time with Deltek experts, networking opportunities, and world-class entertainment. I want to thank our partners and the entire team at Deltek for their support of our global user conference. Together, we will make Insight 2017 another memorable event!”

High-Energy Entertainment with LOCASH & More!

To wrap up the four-day event, Deltek will host its signature “Celebrate Insight” customer party on the evening of October 25, featuring a concert with Nashville’s own Sixwire, number one hit songwriter and artist Phil Vassar, and CMA-nominated musical duo LOCASH, who will host private performances for Insight attendees at the Grand Ole Opry.

To learn more about #DeltekInsight 2017 and to register for the conference, visit www.deltekinsight.com

About Deltek

Deltek is the leading global provider of enterprise software and solutions for project-based businesses. For decades, we have delivered actionable insight that empowers our customers to unlock their business potential. 22,000 organizations and millions of users in over 80 countries around the world rely on Deltek to research and identify opportunities, win new business, recruit and develop talent, optimize resources, streamline operations and deliver more profitable projects. Deltek – Know more. Do more.® www.deltek.com

