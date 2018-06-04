Deltek Appoints Matt Strazza as Head of its Global Sales Organization

Veteran sales executive to oversee Deltek’s global sales team with a focus on expanding its global customer base and driving revenue for the company

Herndon, VA, June 04, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Deltek, the leading global provider of enterprise software and solutions for project-based businsses, announced today that it has appointed Matt Strazza as its Senior Vice President of Global Sales. In this position, Strazza will lead Deltek’s direct sales teams and channel partner efforts around the world, and lead the companies efforts to expand its global customer base and drive revenue. He will join Deltek on June 11th and report directly to Deltek’s President & CEO, Mike Corkery.

During his 25 year career, Strazza has successfully led global teams in sales, professional services, and operations, to reach new milestones and aggressive growth targets. Since 2005, Strazza has held several leadership roles at CA Technologies, most recently as the SVP of Agile Management Global Sales. Prior to CA Technologies, Strazza spent several years at software companies such as Niku, Securify, WinMill Software and ADP – where he led Sales, Sales Engagement and Marketing Operations. Strazza holds a business degree from Penn State University.

“We are excited to welcome Matt Strazza to the Deltek team as our new leader of the Global Sales organization,” said Mike Corkery, President and CEO of Deltek. “Matt has a proven track record delivering on premise and SaaS solutions to customers of all sizes and in a variety of industries globally. His diverse background in leading global sales teams in the Enterprise and SMB markets and focus on deep engagement with customers is a perfect fit for the markets we serve. In addition, Matt has a collaborative work style that will make it easy for him to integrate into our company culture and drive team-wide alignment that is critical for success. We look forward to Matt joining us in early June.”

About Deltek

Deltek is the leading global provider of enterprise software and solutions for project-based businesses. For decades, we have delivered actionable insight that empowers our customers to unlock their business potential. 23,000 organizations and millions of users in over 80 countries around the world rely on Deltek to research and identify opportunities, win new business, recruit and develop talent, optimize resources, streamline operations and deliver more profitable projects. www.deltek.com

