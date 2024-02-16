A Chinese green energy firm backed by Michigan’s state government is tearing down trees to make way for a proposed electric vehicle (EV) battery plant designed to help the state meet its climate goals.
Gotion Inc. — whose parent company is Hefei, China-based Gotion High-Tech — said it has initiated its tree-cutting process this week to make way for its controversial EV project in Mecosta County, Michigan, which has received support from Democrats and climate activists, but opposi
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Washington Senate approves $8M to combat addiction among Native Americans, but some say it is not enough - February 16, 2024
- Dem-backed Chinese firm razing trees in Michigan to make way for EV plant - February 16, 2024
- Protection of contraception access advances in Virginia legislature - February 16, 2024