A Democrat-backed bill that would have expanded access to and provide a “nationwide right” to in vitro fertilization (IVF) services failed to garner enough votes to get past a key test vote on Thursday.
The Senate voted 48 to 47, falling short of the necessary 60 votes needed to move forward. The package’s failure came as no surprise, as Republicans were anticipated to block the legislation and said the bill was too broad as Democrats work to amplify abortion access
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- ‘Total lie’: Trump campaign, GOP lawmakers blast report claiming he called Milwaukee a ‘horrible city’ - June 13, 2024
- Fox News Politics: Begging Her Pardon - June 13, 2024
- House GOP moves to name US coastal waters after Trump - June 13, 2024