A Democrat-backed bill that would have expanded access to and provide a “nationwide right” to in vitro fertilization (IVF) services failed to garner enough votes to get past a key test vote on Thursday.

The Senate voted 48 to 47, falling short of the necessary 60 votes needed to move forward. The package’s failure came as no surprise, as Republicans were anticipated to block the legislation and said the bill was too broad as Democrats work to amplify abortion access

[Read Full story at source]