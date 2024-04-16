A Democratic alderman in Chicago warned city leaders that they are neglecting their own citizens by voting to pass Mayor Brandon Johnson’s request for an additional $70 million to help care for migrants who have arrived in the city.
The budget committee voted 20-8 on Monday to advance the proposal to the full City Council after a lengthy debate.
“We are not taking care of our own,” Ald. Chris Taliaferro of the 29th Ward said during the meeting. “We have
