Several new Democrat earmarks in this year’s congressional budget request are raising eyebrows among conservative groups.
The 1,000 page budget — released around 2:30 a.m. on Thursday — includes earmarks that would go toward controversial LGBTQ+ facilities and a late-term abortion clinic. Another request includes a multimillion-dollar proposal for what critics dub “gun confiscation” research.
