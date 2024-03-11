FIRST ON FOX: A Michigan Democrat seeking to replace Rep. Elissa Slotkin, D-Mich., in the House previously suggested that he opposes the idea of local governments in the state reporting illegal immigrants to federal immigration authorities and voiced his support for Lansing’s decision to declare itself a sanctuary city at the time.
The remarks from Curtis Hertel Jr., who served for eight years as a Michigan state senator and is the sole Democrat seeking election
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Dem hoping to replace Slotkin supports letting local governments call the shots on ICE deportations - March 11, 2024
- Top red state official demands answers on Biden executive order ‘attempting to register’ illegals to vote - March 11, 2024
- House Speaker Johnson chastises Biden for apology to Laken Riley murder suspect: ‘What an embarrassment’ - March 10, 2024