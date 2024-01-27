Rep. Ruben Gallego, D-Ariz., launched a TikTok account for his 2024 Senate campaign, despite having a history of expressing national security concerns over the platform.
Gallego, who is running for the Senate seat held by independent Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, previously said that TikTok “may be” a national security threat.
“It may be. There are a lot of ways that we can actually stop TikTok from taking personal information and using it,” Gallego told CNN in 20
