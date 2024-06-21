A California Democrat held back tears earlier this month when a Republican lawmaker said it would be unfair to make Asians and Latinos pay slavery reparations to African-Americans.
The exchange happened on June 11 during a meeting of the California Assembly Committee on Judiciary. The lawmakers were discussing SB 1331, a bill that would establish the “Fund for Reparations and Reparative Justice” in the state treasury — the culmination of a monthslong initiative by Californi
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- RNC files lawsuit over noncitizen voting rights in Vermont’s largest city - June 21, 2024
- Dem lawmaker in tears after Republican says its unfair for Asians, Latinos to pay reparations - June 21, 2024
- In winning debate coin flip, Biden prioritizes podium position over closing statement - June 21, 2024