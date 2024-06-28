Democrats were forced to grapple with a whirlwind of chaos on Capitol Hill Friday after many were left frustrated by President Biden’s debate performance on Thursday night.
“I think the emotions of the night were basically disappointment, anger, and then by the end it was panic,” one House Democrat, granted anonymity to speak freely, told Fox News Digital.
“Now, with that foundation, where do we go? Obviously, there are conversations that I believe need t
