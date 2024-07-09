The Richard Nixon Foundation, and many conservatives on social media, are firing back at Chicago’s Democratic Mayor Brandon Johnson after he seemingly placed partial blame on former President Richard Nixon, who died 30 years ago, for Chicago’s weekend of gun violence.
“What we’ve experienced over the weekend is unacceptable and we didn’t get here overnight. And everyone knows that. Let’s tell the full story of what happened,” Johnson said during a Monday press conference af
