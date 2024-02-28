Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill., will attempt to force a vote Wednesday on her bill to protect in vitro fertilization (IVF) procedures in the wake of Alabama’s controversial Supreme Court ruling, which triggered an abrupt end to some fertility procedures in the state.

She plans to request unanimous consent from her fellow senators to bring a vote on her bill, co-sponsored by Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., to the floor.

Duckworth’s expected move is a bid to force Republic

[Read Full story at source]