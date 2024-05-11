Rep. Colin Allred, D-Texas, the Democratic nominee in the Texas Senate race, attended a campaign-related event that handed out cards with instructions to help illegal immigrants evade law enforcement and potential deportation.
The “Know Your Rights Cards” were handed out during a recent coordinated campaign event with the Dallas County Democrat Party in early May, while running for the seat currently held by Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas.
The red cards, viewed by Fox News D
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Dem Senate candidate attends event where illegal immigrants were informed on how to evade law enforcement - May 11, 2024
- Biden administration granted sanctions relief to Arab nations just before president’s Israel aid threat - May 11, 2024
- Trump supporters flock to massive New Jersey campaign rally to hear former president speak amid ongoing trials - May 11, 2024