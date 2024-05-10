Rep. Colin Allred, D-Texas, the Democratic nominee in the Texas Senate race, is handing out cards with instructions to help illegal immigrants evade law enforcement and potential deportation.

Allred handed out the “Know Your Rights Cards” during a recent campaign event with the Dallas County Democrat Party in early May, while running for the seat currently held by Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas.

The red cards, viewed by Fox News Digital, explain how someone in the U.S. illeg

[Read Full story at source]