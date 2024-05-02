FIRST ON FOX: Sen. Jacky Rosen, D-Nev., led a bipartisan group in introducing a bill to fortify Taiwan and its supply chain as it continues to face military threats from China, which has made no secret of its plan to facilitate a reunification with the island.
On Thursday, the bipartisan Transpacific Allies Investing in Weapons to Advance National (TAIWAN) Security Act was introduced by Rosen and Republican Sen. Dan Sullivan of Alaska. They were joined by Sens. Tim Kai
