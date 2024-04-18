Sen. Catherine Cortez-Masto, D-Nev., claimed that there were “no open borders,” just two days before the migrant arrested in a deadly car accident that killed her adviser illegally entered into the U.S.
In a resurfaced video from March 10, 2021, a month when Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) reported over 170,000 migrant encounters at the border, Cortez Masto is seen telling MSNBC that there was “a lot of misinformation” surrounding the southern border crisis.
