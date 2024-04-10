Senate Democrats expressed concerns over the status of the war between Israel and the terrorist organization Hamas in Gaza Tuesday as President Biden looks to strike a balance between supporting the U.S. ally and addressing concerns of progressives and Arab and Muslim voters who have made their displeasure known amid the conflict.

“I don’t support a cease-fire. I’ve been very clear about that,” Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., told Fox News Digital Tuesday.

[Read Full story at source]