Colorado state environmental regulators unanimously approved a measure to crack down on certain uses of gas-powered lawn equipment as part of the state’s broader climate push.
In an 8-0 vote, the Colorado Air Quality Control Commission (AQCC) green-lit regulations that prohibit gas-powered lawn and garden equipment from being used on public property statewide. Under the finalized rules, the ban will be enforced beginning in 2025 and, according to the Colorado Public Interest Rese
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- WATCH: Trump condemns Alexei Navalny’s death as ‘horrible thing’ after facing sharp backlash from Haley - February 20, 2024
- On challenging Biden to debates, Trumps tells Ingraham ‘I’ll do it right now on your show’ - February 20, 2024
- Georgia lawmakers advance bill allowing state aid for school districts that lower property taxes - February 20, 2024