Colorado state environmental regulators unanimously approved a measure to crack down on certain uses of gas-powered lawn equipment as part of the state’s broader climate push.

In an 8-0 vote, the Colorado Air Quality Control Commission (AQCC) green-lit regulations that prohibit gas-powered lawn and garden equipment from being used on public property statewide. Under the finalized rules, the ban will be enforced beginning in 2025 and, according to the Colorado Public Interest Rese

[Read Full story at source]