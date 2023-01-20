Demand For Fast Delivery Of Packages From Consumers Worldwide To Create Lucrative Opportunity For Autonomous Drone Delivery Market Growth

Rockville, Jan. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The global autonomous drone delivery market exhibited a growth rate of 16.0% during the historical period of 2018-2022 and is expected to reach a market valuation of US$ 325.0 million in 2023. During the forecast period 2023-2033, the market is predicted to expand at a CAGR of 25.0% and reach US$ 3,026.8 million by the end of 2033.

The autonomous drone delivery market is driven by increasing demand for the fast delivery of packages and a rise in online food delivery services. With the escalating demand for online shopping worldwide, consumers are expected to have faster delivery. In such matter concern, autonomous drone delivery is been adopted by logistics companies to provide packages in a quick, instant, and accurate way to the customer.

Report Attributes Details Historical Data 2023 – 2032 Value Projection (2032) US$ 3026.8 Million Growth Rate (2022-2032) 25% CAGR No. of Pages 170 pages No. of Tables 54 Tables No. of Figures 95 Figures

Key Takeaways from Market Study

During 2023-2033, the market will expand with CAGR of 25.0%

Among regions, East Asia exhibits fastest growth with CAGR of 26.0%

Logistics industry capitalized about 44.0% of share in end-user segment.

The global autonomous drone delivery market growth was 16.0% during 2018-2022.

The market is also gained popularity with the environmental benefits of drones over diesel cars, electric vehicles, and vans. It substantially helps in reducing carbon emissions and avoiding traffic collisions. Owing to this factor, autonomous drone delivery is expected to have substantial demand from the logistics sector in the forecast period.

Market Development

The market is comprised of both small & large market players. The business environment is highly competitive with rigorous moves adopted by market players regarding the launch of new autonomous drones for delivery purposes and securing investment from both government & private players. With the advent of utility in the e-commerce industry, the market is expected to see outrageous growth in the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

The autonomous drone delivery market is highly fragmented with the presence of both established and new market players. These market players are taking various initiatives like product launches and expansion to have a competitive edge over the competitors. For instance,

In April 2022, Agility Corporation announced to introduction its full-scale ATLIS hybrid cargo VTOL UAV. The product is designed to offer long-range, heavy-life deliveries.

In October 2022, Aerialoop received investment from Kamay Ventures to develop autonomous delivery drones which are rain & windproof. These drones will be expected to have cross-border commercials.

Key Companies Profiled

Aergility

Aerialoop

Aerit

Antwork

Aviant

Dove Air

Droneup

F-Drones

Flying Basket

Flytrex

Jedsy

Manna

Matternet

Mission Go

Rakuten Drone

SkyDrop

Speed Bird

Spright

Volansi

Zipline

Fact.MR has provided detailed information about the provider of Autonomous Drone Delivery market positioned across regions, revenue growth, and service offering expansion, in the recently published report.

Segmentation of the Autonomous Drone Delivery Market

By Capacity : Upto 5 lbs 6-10 lbs Above 10 lbs

By Customer Type : Retail Commercial

By End-use Industry : Healthcare Retail Food Logistics

By Region : North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania Middle East & Africa



More Valuable Insights

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global autonomous drone delivery market, presenting historical market data (2018-2022) and forecast statistics for the period of 2023-2033.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of capacity (upto 5 lbs, 6-10 lbs and above 10 lbs), customer type (retail and commercial), end-use industry (healthcare, retail, food and logistics) across major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and the Middle East & Africa).

