Rising Rate Of Surgical Operations Worldwide Driving Demand For Autotransfusion Systems. Strong Shift Towards Autologous Blood Transfusion Is Expected To Aid Global Market

Rockville, Feb. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The global autotransfusion systems market is valued at US$ 315.4 million in 2023 and is predicted to expand at a CAGR of 4% from 2023 to 2033, as per this latest industry analysis by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider.

Medical equipment known as an autotransfusion system gathers and processes the patient’s blood during a specific surgical procedure, eliminating the need for any blood transfusions from outside donors. The innovative operational architecture of this device enables it to give essential autologous blood during various device applications.

Some of the major drivers anticipated to propel sales growth during the projected period include the increasing rate of surgical operations such as liver or other organ transplant surgeries are boosting the demand for autotransfusion systems.

Report Attributes Details Forecast Period 2023 – 2033 Value Projection (2032) US$ 466.8 Billion Growth Rate (2022-2032) 4 % CAGR No. of Pages 170 pages No. of Tables 84 Tables No. of Figures 112 Figures

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global autotransfusion systems market is expected to reach US$ 466.8 million by 2033.

The market in China is predicted to expand at a high CAGR of 4% during the projected period.

Demand for autotransfusion products is expected to rise at a CAGR of 4.5% during the next 10 years.

Sales of autotransfusion accessories are anticipated to evolve at a 3% CAGR during the forecast period.

“There is high demand for autotransfusion systems from hospitals due to rising rate of patient intake for getting advanced treatment procedures,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Recent Market Developments

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA established a partnership with Omnicell, Inc. in November 2021 to provide cutting-edge new pharmacy technology to United States hospitals and health systems.

In June 2020, ProCell Surgical Inc. introduced ProCell, its first medical gadget created to efficiently automate the labour-intensive and antiquated process of surgical sponge-blood recovery for intraoperative autotransfusion.

Competitive Landscape

Several autotransfusion system providers are adopting various marketing strategies such as collaborations, partnerships, local supply, improving product standards, and more to earn more profits.

In the autotransfusion systems market, LivaNova has a dominant position. The cardiovascular product section of LivaNova provides advanced autotransfusion systems. Due to its expertise and dedication to the study of novel solutions, the company is regarded as a global leader in autotransfusion. Since 2010, doctors have received support from LivaNova’s most cutting-edge, intuitive, and potent ATS system, XTRA, which combines cutting-edge technological features with user-friendliness and potent performance. Over a million patients have benefited from XTRA, which has lowered the hazards of allogeneic transfusion and shortened hospital stays.

One of the top brands in the autotransfusion systems industry is Fresenius. The company’s Fresenius Kabi subsidiary provides a robust line of autotransfusion devices. For recycling blood intra and post or during cardiac, orthopedic, or vascular surgeries, Fresenius Kabi developed CATSmart, a novel continuous red cell separation technique based on continuous flow technology. The continuous flow technique used by CATSmart, the only autotransfusion device on the market, ensures quick access to red blood cells (RBCs) at any time with consistent quality.

Haemonetics has established a strong position for itself in the autotransfusion systems market. The company offers a wide range of products for whole blood cells, plasma, and blood. During medium to high blood loss procedures, such as cardiac, orthopedic, trauma, transplant, vascular, and OBGYN surgeries, hospitals can recover and distribute back a patient’s high-quality blood with the use of the company’s Cell Saver Elite device.

Market Frontrunners

Atrium Medical Corporation (A Part of Getinge Group)

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Beijing ZKSK Technology Co., Ltd.

Braile Biomédica

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

Gen World Medical Devices

Haemonetics Corporation

Livanova PLC

Medtronic PLC

Redax

Recent Developments

Globally, cardiovascular illnesses are a leading cause of death. Numerous coronary artery disorders (CAD) are thought to be caused by the build-up of cholesterol and other substances in the coronary arteries.

The prevalence of heart failure is 5.8 million in the United States and over 23 million worldwide, according to the National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI).

Thus, the rising rate of surgeries related to the heart is driving the sales of autotransfusion systems. Along with the presence of developed healthcare infrastructure, the rising usage of autologous blood transfusion in major orthopedic and cardiovascular procedures is predicted to fuel market growth in the North America region over the forecast period.

Europe is likely to present sizable growth opportunities for market players due to the rapidly rising rate of accidents and trauma in countries such as the United Kingdom, France, and Germany, as well as a significant emphasis on adopting intraoperative and postoperative cell salvage procedures.

Key Segments of Autotransfusion Systems Industry Research

By Type: Autotransfusion Products Autotransfusion Accessories

By Application: Cardiovascular Surgeries Orthopedic Surgeries Obstetrics & Gynecological Surgeries Neurological Surgeries

By End User: Hospitals Ambulatory Surgical Centers Specialty Clinics

By Region: North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania MEA



More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global autotransfusion systems market, presenting historical demand data (2018 to 2022) and forecast statistics for the period of 2023 to 2033.

The study divulges essential insights on the market on the basis of type (autotransfusion products, autotransfusion accessories), application (cardiovascular surgeries, orthopedic surgeries, obstetrics & gynecological surgeries, neurological surgeries), and end user (hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, specialty clinics), across five major regions of the world (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and MEA).

