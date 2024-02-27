The bubble wrap packaging market is projected to expand swiftly at a 3.1% CAGR from 2024 to 2034, reaching US$ 4.2 billion by 2034. With a focus on safety and environmental responsibility, corporations increasingly rely on bubble wrap to safeguard goods during transport, boosting consumer satisfaction. In 2024, the industry’s value is estimated at US$ 3.1 billion.

NEWARK, Del, Feb. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — In 2024, the bubble wrap packaging industry is expected to be valued at an impressive US$ 3.1 billion. The bubble wrapping sector is predicted to grow rapidly and reach US$ 4.2 billion by 2034, exhibiting a CAGR of 3.1% through 2034. The main driving force behind this growth is the superiority of bubble wrap as a lightweight and effective means of product protection during storage and transportation. The increasing use of bubble wrap packaging in the electronics and electrical sectors is also anticipated to expand the bubble wrap packaging sector.

Bubble wrap is a versatile and widely used packaging material from a thin polyethylene film containing air-filled bubbles. This transparent plastic material is an ideal solution for packaging fragile and delicate products, providing a layer of cushioning and protection during transportation. The packaging material comprises a two-layered polyethylene film, with air trapped inside to form bubbles, which act as a shock absorber for the packaged products. Owing to its lightweight and durable nature, bubble wrap is a popular choice for manufacturers across various industries, ensuring the safe delivery of products to customers.

Request for a sample of this research report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-5612

When it comes to shipping items, customers tend to favor bubble wrap packaging that has several key features:

It should be moisture-free, as this helps prevent water damage to the shipped items.

The packaging should be soft and flexible, providing a cushioning layer to protect against impact or jostling during transportation.

Bubble wrap packaging can also fill gaps within boxes or shipping containers, which can help control the temperature and prevent any shifting of the items inside.

Insulated shipping packaging is another popular option for those looking to reduce the risk of damage during transportation. This type of packaging typically contains materials that help to regulate the temperature, keeping items cool or warm as needed. This can be especially important when shipping perishable goods, such as food or medicine. By using insulated shipping packaging, customers can have peace of mind knowing that their items are protected and are expected to arrive safely at their destination.

“The bubble wrap packaging market is experiencing a surge in demand due to the global growth of eCommerce and the need for efficient packaging production and storage. Businesses increasingly turn to bubble wrap packaging for safe product transportation, particularly in the electronics sector. This growth is driven by the need for reliable and effective solutions to ensure products arrive in excellent condition and are safe for delivery” – says Ismail Sutaria, Principal Consultant at Future Market Insights

Key Takeaways from the Bubble Wrap Packaging Market

The United States bubble wrap packaging industry is projected to experience a CAGR of 2.1% through 2034.

through 2034. Japan’s bubble wrap packaging market is expected to demonstrate a rapid CAGR of 2.9% through 2034.

through 2034. The United Kingdom’s bubble wrap packaging industry is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 3.8% through 2034.

through 2034. The Indian bubble wrap packaging industry showcases a significant CAGR of 6.4% through 2034.

through 2034. The Chinese bubble wrap packaging market is expected to display a CAGR of 5.7% through 2034.

Purchase Now to Access Segment-specific Information and uncover Key Trends, Drivers, and Challenges: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/5612

Competitive Landscape in the Bubble Wrap Packaging Market

The bubble wrap packaging market is undergoing significant transformation due to strategic initiatives and innovations. Market players are investing in research and development to improve performance, sustainability, and cost-effectiveness. They are also focusing on eco-friendly alternatives made from recycled materials or biodegradable polymers. Technological advancements like automation and digital printing are driving innovation in packaging, improving production efficiency, customization, and product quality.

Companies offer customized packaging options to meet different industries and products, adding customer value. Partnerships and collaborations are being formed to expand market presence and reach new customer segments. Emerging markets offer significant growth potential due to industrialization, urbanization, and e-commerce adoption. Market players are also actively engaging with customers to understand their needs and preferences, incorporating feedback into product development.

Recent Developments in the Bubble Wrap Packaging Industry

Go Do Good Studio, a material innovation startup located in Pune, India, created a flexible film with a range of packaging in September 2023, using algae collected from India’s coastal regions.

Ranpak introduced the Wrap ‘n Go converter, an easy-to-use, retail-grade protective honeycomb paper with a self-adjusting tensioning mechanism for smoothness, in August 2023 in North America.

Key Players:

Veritiv Corporation

Sealed Air Corporation

Jiffy Packaging Co.

Pregis Corporation

Smurfit Kappa Group

Barton Jones Packaging Ltd.

IVEX Protective Packaging Inc

Automated Packaging System

Storopack Hans Reichenecker GmbH

Flexi-Hex

Atlantic Packaging Products Ltd.

Signode Industrial Group

Kaneka Corporation

Ready to Learn About Our Approach? Explore Our Methodology: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/request-report-methodology/rep-gb-5612

Key Segmentations:

By Product Type:

Bubble Sheets

Bubble Bags and mailers

By Material:

LDPE

HDPE

LLDPE

By End Use:

Manufacturing & Warehousing Pharmaceuticals Electronics & Electricals Automotive & Allied Industries Food & Beverages Cosmetics & Personal Care Others (Agriculture, Healthcare, etc.)

e-Commerce

Logistics & Transportation

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Middle East and Africa

Author

Ismail Sutaria (Lead Consultant, Packaging and Materials) has over 8 years of experience in market research and consulting in the packaging & materials industry. Ismail’s strength lies in identifying key challenges faced by the client and offering logical and actionable insights to equip the clients with strategic decision-making power.

Ismail has been an instrumental part of several transformational consulting assignments. His key skills include competitive benchmarking, opportunity assessment, macroeconomic analysis, and business transformation advisory. Ismail is an MBA holder in Marketing and has a Bachelor’s Degree in Mathematics.

Explore Related Reports of Packaging:

Sales of bubble wrap packaging in Japan are estimated to rise at a 1.90% CAGR through 2033. The overall demand for bubble wrap packaging in Japan is likely to surge considerably, crossing a valuation of US$ 42 million in 2023. By 2033, sales projections for bubble wrap packaging in Japan indicate attaining a valuation of US$ 51 million.

Demand for bubble wrap packaging in Korea is anticipated to exhibit a CAGR of 2.30% through 2033. The bubble wrap packaging sales outlook is expected to grow considerably, from US$ 15.8 million in 2023 to around US$ 19.9 million by 2033.

The adoption of bubble wrap packaging in Western Europe is estimated to display a steady CAGR of 2.10% through 2033. The bubble wrap packaging industry in Western Europe is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 1,015.30 million by 2033.

The FMCG packaging market is expected to expand its roots at an average CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period. The market is likely to hold a revenue of US$ 443.1 billion in 2023 while it is anticipated to cross a value of US$ 778.7 billion by 2033.

The bubble wrap machine market is projected to be valued at US$ 493.3 million in 2024 and rise to US$ 712.9 million by 2034. It is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.8 % over the forecast period.

Global sales of flow wrap packaging are estimated to be valued at US$ 27,876 million in 2023 and are anticipated to reach US$ 40,611 million in 2033. Sales are projected to expand at a CAGR of 3.8% from 2023 to 2033.

The twist wrap packaging market is poised to increase at a 5.1% CAGR from 2022 to 2032, from US$ 355.60 billion in 2022 to US$ 584.77 billion by 2032.

The global wrap around cartoners market is projected to secure a slow-paced CAGR of 2.9% during the forecast period, and attain a value of US$ 887.3 million by 2032.

The global wrap around label films market is expected to rise at a CAGR of ~5.9%, during the forecast period. A new forecast by FMI estimates that the wrap around label films profit margin will nearly double between 2021 and 2031.

Through 2032, the overwrapping machines market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4%. The market is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 1.63 billion by 2032, up from its current valuation of US$ 1.1 billion in 2022.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer, Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of ~400 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

Contact Us:

Nandini Singh Sawlani

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware – 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: [email protected]

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube