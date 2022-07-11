Demand For Circular Knitting Equipment Is Increasing Rapidly In The Textile Industry Due To Its Ability To Produce Special Fabrics At A High Speed And Of Better Quality, States Fact.MR

Sales Of Industrial Knitting Equipment Are Projected To Rise At A CAGR Of 3.5% From 2022 To 2032

United States, Rockville MD, July 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — As per the latest report published by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global Industrial Knitting Equipment market is expected to be worth US$ 1.26 billion in 2022 and grow at the rate of 3.5% from 2022 to 2032. Fact.MR is documenting the exceptional potential contained in industrial knitting market with the idea of revolutionizing textile industry through creation of yarn right in knitting machine.

Rising demand for industrial knitting equipment from apparel industries driving the market growth. Apparel industries are opting for such equipment for their loop stitch jackets, cardigans, large shawls, scarfs, etc.

Textiles are being manufactured at a large scale to cater to demand from sporting goods, automotive, medical, and general apparel vertical. The end products include sportswear like shoes and swimsuits, seat covers for the cars, geotextiles for buildings, medical textiles, and mosquito nets for furnishings. Along these lines, the Industrial Knitting Equipment market is bound to be worth US$ 1.78 billion by the year 2032.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

North America holds 21.9% of the market share.

Europe contributes for 24.1% of the overall revenue.

Circular knitting equipment is expected to dominate the market in the upcoming period.

Knitting equipment is used to create knitted fabrics by interlacing one or more yarns with a single loop.

with a single loop. China and Japan are expected to be the forerunners of growth in the region followed by India and Bangladesh which are emerging as the new textile hubs of the world.

Based on the product, the industrial knitting equipment market is segmented into flat bed knitting equipment, auto stripe equipment, and circular knitting equipment.

“With various designs being produced through circular knitting equipment, the global industrial knitting equipment market is bound to flourish in the forecast period” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Market Developments

The manufacturers of textiles are emphasizing on cutting age technology for gaining better control over shape, design, and quality of finished products. This has actually helped the industrial knitting equipment market to garner fame.

Researchers at ETH Zurich did construct a curved textile shell as tall as over 10 feet. It does form a portion of five-ton concrete structure. This knitting machine holds the distinction of converting digitally-generated pattern into double-layered textile structure within 36 hours.

KM.ON (software company belonging to KARL MAYER Group), in May 2022, started developing novel digital solutions for improving customer experience.

Mayer & Cie., in May 2022, launched the upgraded kits for the circular knitting machines already in use by customers. The packages are being provided in customized form.

Segments of Industrial Knitting Equipment Industry Research

Industrial Knitting Equipment Market by Product : Flat Bed Knitting Equipment Semi-jacquard Jacquard Auto Stripe Equipment Circular Knitting Equipment Single Jersey Double Jersey



Industrial Knitting Equipment Market by Automation Level : Semi-automatic Industrial Knitting Equipment Automatic Industrial Knitting Equipment



Industrial Knitting Equipment Market by End Use : Technical Textiles Medical Textiles Automotive Textiles Readymade Clothes Others



Industrial Knitting Equipment Market by Region : North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global Industrial Knitting Equipment market, presenting historical market data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.

The study reveals essential insights by product (flat bed knitting equipment (semi-jacquard and jacquard), auto stripe equipment, and circular knitting equipment (single jersey and double jersey)), by automation level (semi-automatic and automatic), by end-use (medical textiles, technical textiles, automotive textiles, readymade clothes, and likewise)), and by region (North America, LATAM, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and MEA).

