Copolymer Polyols Market Analysis, By Type (Blended Copolymer Polyols (10%, 15%, 20%, 25%, and 30%-40%), Graft Polyols (40% and above)), Application, and Region – Market Insights 2023 to 2033

Rockville, April 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — According to Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global copolymer polyols market is estimated to reach a valuation of US$ 1,956.2 million in 2023 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period of 2023-2033.

The copolymer polyols market is expected to grow at a steady pace over the next few years due to increasing demand from various end-use industries such as construction, automotive, and packaging. Copolymer polyols are used as raw materials for the production of polyurethane foam, which is widely used in these industries.

Copolymer polyols are used to produce lightweight polyurethane foam products, which are used in automotive parts such as seat cushions, headrests, and armrests. The increasing demand for lightweight materials in the automotive industry is expected to drive the growth of the copolymer polyols market.

For more insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=8515

Report Attributes Details Copolymer Polyols Market Size (2022A) US$ 1,845.6 Million Estimated Market Value (2023E) US$ 1,956.2 Million Forecasted Market Value (2033F) US$ 3,511.0 Million Global Market Growth Rate (2023-2033) 6.0% North America Market Share (2023) 21.3% No. of Pages 170 Pages No. of Tables 84 Tables No. of Figures 74 Figures

Copolymer polyols are used to produce insulation materials, which are widely used in the construction industry for thermal insulation and energy conservation. The increasing demand for energy-efficient buildings is expected to drive the growth of the copolymer polyols market in the construction industry.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global copolymer polyols market is projected to grow at 6.0% CAGR and reach US$ 3,511.0 million by 2033

The market witnessed a historical CAGR of 5.5% between 2018 to 2022

Under type, blended dominates the market with a 96.7% market share

East Asia is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period

Prominent copolymer polyols manufacturers are Dow, REPSOL SA, BASF SE (In Joint Venture with INEOS), Covestro AG, SABIC, Royal Dutch Shell Plc., Oltchim SA, AGX Chemicals, and KPX Chemicals among others

The copolymer polyols market is expected to create an absolute $ opportunity of US$ 1,665.41 million between 2023 and 2033

“Growing Construction Activities and Rising Demand for Polyurethane Foam Products is Likely to Drive the Copolymer Polyols Market” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=8515

Market Development

Market players are focusing on business expansion across the Asia-Pacific market, installing new facilities to support the demand for versatile polyurethane chemistry from key markets in the region. Inclination towards sustainability and environmentally friendly products, the manufacturers have started emphasizing bio-based copolymer polyols. Manufacturers are focusing on enhancing their production capacity to meet the growing needs of various end users.

For instance, in 2021, Covestro, one of the leading manufacturers of copolymer polyols, announced that it would invest US$ 1.7 billion to build a new methylene diphenyl diisocyanate (MDI) plant in Baytown, Texas. MDI is a key ingredient in the production of copolymer polyols, and the new plant is expected to meet the growing demand for these materials in the U.S. and other countries.

Key Companies Profiled

Dow

BASF SE (In Joint Venture with INEOS)

Covestro AG

SABIC

Royal Dutch Shell Plc.

Oltchim SA

AGX Chemicals

KPX Chemicals

Segmentation of Copolymer Polyols Industry Research

By Type : Blended 10% 15% 20% 25% 30%-40% Graft Polyols (40% and above)

By Application : Slabstock PU Foams Production Furniture & Bedding Foams Carpet Underlaying Packaging Foams Molded PU Foams Production Automotive Seating Energy-absorbing padding

By Region : North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania MEA



For in-depth competitive analysis, Buy Now:

https://www.factmr.com/checkout/8515

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the copolymer polyols market, presenting historical market data (2018-2022) and forecast statistics for the period of 2023-2033.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of type (blended (10%, 15%, 20%, 25%, 30%-40%), graft polyols (40% and above)), and application (slabstock PU foams production (furniture & bedding foams, carpet underlaying, packaging foams), molded PU foams production (automotive seating, energy-absorbing padding)) across major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia and Oceania, Middle East & Africa).

Key Questions Covered in the Copolymer Polyols Market Report

What will be the estimated size of the Market in 2023?

At what rate will the global Copolymer Polyols sales grow until 2033?

Which are the factors hampering the Copolymer Polyols demand?

Which region will spearhead the growth in the global industry during 2023-2033?

Which are the factors driving sales in the Copolymer Polyols Market during the forecast period?

Check out more related studies published by Fact.MR Research:

Plastic foams Market: Plastic foams or polymer foam is a sponge-like material prepared by the polymer matrix. It is generally a dispersion of a gas in the form of a blowing agent in a polymer matrix. The foaming of plastic is carried out via physical, chemical, and mechanical methods. Some of the common methods include thermal decomposition by chemical blowing agent, mechanical whipping of gas into the liquid polymer, chemical blowing reaction, incorporating tiny beads into a polymer mass, and other methods.

Polypropylene Foams Market: Polypropylene foam is also known as expanded polypropylene foam which is a highly versatile foam material providing a range of properties such as high resistivity against water and chemicals. Attributed to its exceptional lightweight and impressive strength-to-weight ratio, polypropylene foam is primarily used in automotive applications.

Flexible Bio-Foams Market: With a rapid growth in commerce, packaging industry has transformed at wide degrees, consequently bolstering the demand for several allied products including flexible bio-foams. Alongside, packaging and transportation, flexible bio-foams has garnered significant demand among some of the household products including mattresses and furniture.

Molded Plastics Market: The global molded plastics market has reached US$ 165.8 billion in 2022, and is forecast to exceed a valuation of US$ 260.5 billion by 2032, expanding at a CAGR of 4.7% over the said time period. Demand is likely to grow on the back of rising usage of several kinds of polymers in different industries, coupled with augmented use of molded plastics in the agriculture industry, thereby supporting market growth over the assessment period.

Molded Pulp Clinical Packaging Market: Molded pulp clinical packaging is an efficient packaging which is essential for safe handling and transport of healthcare product. Molded pulp clinical packaging is environment friendly as it is made from recycled newspaper and water which ensures 100% recyclability. Molded pulp clinical packaging offers adaptability and a formidable material for various products.

About Us:

We are a trusted research partner of 80% of fortune 1000 companies across the globe. We are consistently growing in the field of market research with more than 1000 reports published every year. The dedicated team of 400-plus analysts and consultants is committed to achieving the utmost level of our client’s satisfaction.

Specialties: Competition Tracking, Customized Research, Syndicated Research, Investment Research, Social Media Research, Business Intelligence, Industry Analysis, Thought Leadership.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Connect to Author: Yash Pathak

Email : yash@factmr.com

Sales Team : sales@factmr.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter | YouTube

6.0%