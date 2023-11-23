The United Kingdom stands out as a promising hub in the European Reclosable Zipper Market. Anticipate a commendable 4.7% CAGR from 2024 to 2034.

NEWARK, Del, Nov. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The reclosable zipper market is expected to be valued at US$ 2.5 billion in 2024. In contrast, the 2023 value was marked at US$ 2.4 billion. The market is expected to progress at a moderate rate over the forecast period, with a CAGR of 4.6%. By 2034, the value of the market is forecast to jump to US$ 3.9 billion.

The market for reclosable zippers is closely tied to the packaging for the food and beverage industry. The convenience provided by reclosable zipper-equipped bags and pouches is gaining popularity. Furthermore, the reusability of the packaging is also enabling the market’s progress.

Click to Request Sample Report and Drive Impactful Decisions: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-18335

Reclosable zipper packaging is finding use in several industries. Food is the primary industry where reclosable zipper packaging is used. However, other industries like pharmaceutical and garment are also increasingly using the packaging product. The safety and ease provided by the zipper is the primary reason for the adoption of the product in various industries.

However, it could be smoother sailing for the market. The predominant material used in reclosable zippers is plastic. Plastic has come under fire from both consumers and regulatory bodies. Thus, there are stumbling blocks in the path of the market. Players in the market are addressing the challenge by making reclosable zippers with sustainable materials.

“Apart from storage, manufacturers are also aware of the various ways in which damage can be inflicted on material when the zippers are opened. Thus, producers are concentrated on producing innovative products like child-resistant and powder-proof zippers. Innovating with zippers represents a significant opportunity for the market,” says Senior Consultant Ismail Sutaria in Packaging at Future Market Insights (FMI).

Key Takeaways from the Reclosable Zipper Market

The reclosable zipper market is anticipated to be US$ 2.5 billion in value in 2024.

Press-to-close zippers are the popular type of closure in the market. For 2024, press-to-close zippers are expected to contribute 71.2% of the market share by closure type.

Reclosable zippers are most commonly used in the food industry. Food is marked to hold 61.4% of the market share by end-use in 2024.

India is one of the rapidly growing countries in the market. For the forecast period, the CAGR for India is predicted to be 6.2%.

China and Japan are other promising countries in Asia. For the forecast period, the CAGR for China and Japan is pegged at 5.3% and 3.7% respectively.

The United Kingdom is one of the leading countries in Europe. The CAGR for the United Kingdom for the forecast period is projected at 4.7%.

Ready to Dive Deeper? Request Our Comprehensive Report Methodology Now: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/request-report-methodology/rep-gb-18335

Competitive Landscape

The market is open to both established and small players. Innovation is the name of the game for many of the market players. Making sustainable zippers is a prominent concern in the market, making industry experts develop cost-effective and easy-to-open and close closures.

Key Companies in the Reclosable Zipper Market

Layfield Group Ltd

Elplast Sp. o.o

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc

Glenroy, Inc

Montage

Pacific Bag

Sealed Air

Novolex

Zip-Pak

IMPAK CORPORATION

Recent Developments in the Reclosable Zipper Market

In November 2022, Apatar introduced the AptarZip reclosable zipper, which is child-resistant.

In July 2022, the TruClose zipper from Textron was introduced. It is a reclosable zipper concentrated on preventing accidental opening.

In June 2020, Mondi collaborated with German pet food brand Mera regarding packaging solutions for the latter.

Build A Future-Ready Business – Buy Now to Embrace Innovation and Ensure Enduring Success: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/18335

Key Segments

By Type:

Press to Close

Single Track Zippers

Dual Track Zippers

Powder Zippers

Liquid Zippers

Child Resistant Zippers

Others

By Application:

Food

Clothing

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

The Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Author:

Ismail Sutaria (Lead Consultant, Packaging and Materials) has over 8 years of experience in market research and consulting in the packaging & materials industry. Ismail’s strength lies in identifying key challenges faced by the client and offering logical and actionable insights to equip the clients with strategic decision-making power.

Ismail has been an instrumental part of several transformational consulting assignments. His key skills include competitive benchmarking, opportunity assessment, macroeconomic analysis, and business transformation advisory. Ismail is an MBA holder in Marketing and has a Bachelor’s Degree in Mathematics.

Ismail is a regular at industry conferences and expos and has been widely covered in electronic and print media. He is a Speaker at our upcoming Talk show – Rise of the Intelligent Packaging. Ismail has been quoted in leading publications, including the European Pharmaceutical Review and the European Adhesive Tape Association.

Explore Trending Reports of Packaging

According to the new zipper pouch market analysis by Future Market Insights (FMI), the market is expected to surpass US$ 3.90 billion by 2033, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.2% between 2023 and 2033.

The stand-up zipper pouch market size is projected to surpass a valuation of US$ 3.0 billion by 2033. Our packaging analysts opine that stand-up zipper pouch manufacturers can expect a CAGR of 4.9% through 2033

The aluminum foil zipper pouch market is likely to register a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period and is anticipated to reach a market share of US$ 21.55 Billion in 2032.

The global Pre-zippered pouches market is projected to have a rapid-paced CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period and is anticipated to reach a high of US$ 63,657.21 Million by the year 2032.

The global resealable packaging bags market is further expanding at a CAGR of 5.3% to reach US$ 3.9 Billion by the year 2033.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer, Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 5000 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

Contact Us:

Nandini Singh Sawlani

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware – 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube