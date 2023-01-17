The global healthcare cloud computing market size was valued at USD 39.1 billion in 2021 and is expected to surpass USD 102.3 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 17.4% during the forecast period (2022- 2028), as highlighted in a report published by Facts & Factors. The key market players are listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Amazon Web Services Inc., International Business Machines Corporation, NTT DATA Corporation, CareCloud Inc., VEPRO eHealth Solutions, Siemens Healthineers AG, eClinicalWorks, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc., GE Healthcare, Nextgen Healthcare Inc., DXC Technology, Microsoft Corporation, Athenahealth Inc., INFINITT Healthcare Co. Ltd., Hyland Software Inc., and others.

NEW YORK, United States, Jan. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Facts and Factors has published a new research report titled “Healthcare Cloud Computing Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis Report By Product (Healthcare Provider Solutions, Healthcare Payer Solutions), By Component (Services, Software), By Deployment Model (Private Cloud, Hybrid Cloud, Public Cloud), By Pricing Model (Pay-as-you-go, Spot Pricing), By Service Model (Software-as-a-service, Platform-as-a-service, Infrastructure-as-a-service), By End User (Healthcare Providers, Healthcare Payers), and By Region – Global and Regional Industry Insights, Overview, Comprehensive Analysis, Trends, Statistical Research, Market Intelligence, Historical Data and Forecast 2022 – 2028” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Healthcare Cloud Computing Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 39.1 billion in 2021. The market is expected to grow above a CAGR of 17.4% and is anticipated to reach over USD 102.3 billion by 2028.”

The report analyses the healthcare cloud computing market’s drivers and restraints, as well as the impact they have on-demand throughout the projection period. In addition, the report examines global opportunities in the global healthcare cloud computing market.

What are Healthcare Cloud Computing? How big is the Healthcare Cloud Computing Industry?

Market Overview:

By providing hosted services online, gathering data in real-time, and improving data accessibility, healthcare cloud computing assists businesses in storing, managing, and processing data from many locations. Numerous benefits of healthcare cloud computing include enabling professionals to store and access data remotely.

Real-time data gathering and accessibility are improved via cloud computing. It has outperformed the traditional paper healthcare system by handling data more quickly and effectively. One typical use of healthcare cloud computing technology is for remote patient monitoring.

Key Insights from Primary Research

As per the analysis, the healthcare cloud computing market is likely to grow above a CAGR of around 17.4% between 2022 and 2028.

is likely to grow above a between 2022 and 2028. The Healthcare Cloud Computing market size was worth around US$ 39.1 billion in 2021 and is estimated to hit approximately US$ 102.3 billion by 2028 . Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.

and is estimated to hit approximately . Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate. The global healthcare cloud computing market will be driven by increased consumer acceptance of cloud computing and the usage of IT over the projected period due to changes in the supply and demand market in the healthcare sector.

By product, the healthcare provider solution category dominated the market in 2021.

By components, the services segment dominated the market in 2021.

North America dominated the global healthcare cloud computing market in 2021.

Industry Growth Drivers

Technological advancement in the healthcare industry to drive market growth

One of the key factors fueling the expansion of the global healthcare cloud computing market is the spread of fast internet around the globe. The widespread use of wearable technology, big data analytics, and the Internet of Things (IoT) in the healthcare industry, as well as the emergence of new payment structures and the cloud’s cost-effectiveness, are driving the market’s expansion. The development further influences the market in popularity of the technology due to its many benefits, including the availability of dynamic health benefit plan designs & flexibility, better data storage, and scalability offered by cloud computing.

The market for healthcare cloud computing is positively impacted by improvements in healthcare infrastructure, an increase in disposable money, fast digitization, and the establishment of accountable care organizations. Additionally, throughout the forecast period, using blockchain in the health cloud and introducing the telecloud will provide lucrative opportunities to market participants.

Competitive Players

The report contains qualitative and quantitative research on the global Healthcare Cloud Computing Market, as well as detailed insights and development strategies employed by the leading competitors. The report also provides an in-depth analysis of the market’s main competitors, as well as information on their competitiveness.

The research also identifies and analyses important business strategies used by these main market players, such as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), affiliations, collaborations, and contracts.

Some of the main players in the global Healthcare Cloud Computing market include;

Amazon Web Services Inc.

International Business Machines Corporation

NTT DATA Corporation

CareCloud Inc.

VEPRO eHealth Solutions

Siemens Healthineers AG

eClinicalWorks

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.

GE Healthcare

Nextgen Healthcare Inc.

DXC Technology

Microsoft Corporation

Athenahealth Inc.

INFINITT Healthcare Co. Ltd.

Hyland Software Inc.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

salesforce Inc.

Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

Sectra AB

Dell Technologies Inc.

EnSoftek Inc.

Oracle Corporation

Iron Mountain Inc.

ClearDATA Networks Inc.

Global Net Access

VMware Inc.

Healthcare Cloud Computing Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global healthcare cloud computing market is segregated based on products, components, deployment model, pricing model, service model, end user, and region.

Based on products, the market is classified into healthcare provider and payer solutions. Healthcare provider solutions led the market in 2021 and are expected to dominate during the forecast period. Based on components, the market is segmented into services and software. In 2021, the services segment dominated the market. Based on the deployment model, the market is classified into private, hybrid, and public clouds. The private cloud segment is expected to register the highest growth. Based on the pricing model, the market is classified into pay-as-you-go and spot pricing. The pay-as-you-go model segment dominated the market in 2021.

Based on the service model, the market is segmented into software-as-a-service, platform-as-a-service, and infrastructure-as-a-service. Software-as-a-service (SaaS) segment held the largest share of the market in 2021. The market is segmented based on end-users: healthcare providers and payers. The healthcare providers segment dominated the market in 2021.

Regional Dominance:

North America dominated the healthcare cloud computing market

The global healthcare cloud computing market is divided into geographic regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa. North America dominated the global healthcare cloud computing market in 2021. One of the key factors contributing to the high revenue share may be the growing usage of analytical IT solutions in healthcare management to improve workflow efficiency and process effectiveness.

North America is a dominant player in the healthcare cloud computing business, and it is predicted that, barring any significant changes, this pattern will continue over the coming years. U.S. is a leader in healthcare cloud computing, mostly due to its high adoption rate of healthcare IT services and ongoing backing from the government sector.

Recent Industry Developments:

February 2022: To facilitate clients’ adoption of a hybrid cloud strategy and move mission-critical workloads from SAP solutions to the cloud for regulated and non-regulated sectors, Lyniate bought SAP SE.

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for Healthcare Cloud Computing industry?

What are the main driving factors propelling the Healthcare Cloud Computing Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the Healthcare Cloud Computing Industry?

What segments does the Healthcare Cloud Computing Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Healthcare Cloud Computing Market sample report and company profiles?

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2021 USD 39.1 Billion Projected Market Size in 2028 USD 102.3 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 17.4% CAGR Base Year 2021 Forecast Years 2022-2028 Key Market Players Amazon Web Services Inc., International Business Machines Corporation, NTT DATA Corporation, CareCloud Inc., VEPRO eHealth Solutions, Siemens Healthineers AG, eClinicalWorks, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc., GE Healthcare, Nextgen Healthcare Inc., DXC Technology, Microsoft Corporation, Athenahealth Inc., INFINITT Healthcare Co. Ltd., Hyland Software Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., salesforce Inc., Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, Sectra AB, Dell Technologies Inc., EnSoftek Inc., Oracle Corporation, Iron Mountain Inc., ClearDATA Networks Inc., Global Net Access, VMware Inc., and others. Key Segment By Product, Component, Deployment Model, Pricing Model, Service model, End User, and Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs.

The global healthcare cloud computing market is segmented as follows:

By Product

Healthcare Provider Solutions

Healthcare Payer Solutions

By Component

Services

Software

By Deployment model

Private Cloud

Hybrid Cloud

Public Cloud

By Pricing model

Pay-as-you-go

Spot Pricing

By Service model

Software-as-a-service

Platform-as-a-service

Infrastructure-as-a-service

By End User

Healthcare Providers

Healthcare Payers

By Region

North America The U.S. Canada

Europe France The UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Southeast Asia Rest of Southeast Asia

The Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Key Offerings:

Market Size, Trends, & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2028

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Product, Component, Deployment Model, Pricing Model, Service model, End User, and Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

