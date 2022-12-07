[199 + Pages Research Study] According to a market research study published by Zion Market Research, the demand analysis of Global Liquid Synthetic Rubber Market size & share revenue was valued at around USD 4.5 billion in 2021 and is estimated to grow about USD 6.8 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of approximately 4.5% between 2022 and 2028. The key market players are listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Kuraray Co., TER HELL & Co. GmbH, Synthomer plc, Nippon Soda Co. Ltd., Asahi Kasei, Evonik Industries AG, Efremov Synthetic Rubber, Kumho Petrochemical Co. Ltd, Royal Adhesives & Sealants, Puyang Linshi Chemical New Material Co. Ltd., and among others. •Based on the product, the liquid styrene butadiene segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2021.

New York, NY, Dec. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — According to Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled “Liquid Synthetic Rubber Market By Product (Liquid Isoprene, Liquid Butadiene, Liquid Styrene Butadiene, And Others), By Application (Adhesives, Industrial Rubber Manufacturing, Tire Manufacturing, Polymer Modification, And Others) And By Region – Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2022 – 2030” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Liquid Synthetic Rubber Market size & share in terms of revenue was valued at USD 4.5 billion in 2021 and it is expected to surpass around USD 6.8 billion mark by 2028, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 4.5% during the forecast period 2022 to 2028.”

What is Liquid Synthetic Rubber? How big is the Liquid Synthetic Rubber Industry?

Report Overview:

The polymer compound of liquid polyurethane that makes up liquid synthetic rubber has excellent flow characteristics and becomes extremely wear- and abrasion-resistant. It is regarded as a high-quality molding composite that offers durable rubber with good flexibility. There are several different varieties of liquid synthetic rubber, including isoprene, butadiene styrene-butadiene, and others. It is widely used in the production of tires, the modification of polymers, the production of industrial rubber, and other fields.

Global Liquid Synthetic Rubber Market: Growth Dynamics

The demand for liquid synthetic rubber is on a surge. Factors such as a rise in the number of rubber manufacturing industries, the growing use of LSR as an adhesive, and the high price associated with natural rubber are primarily augmenting the growth of the global liquid synthetic rubber market. Styrene-Butadiene Rubber (SBR) is a synthetic rubber that comprises butadiene and styrene monomers. From conveyor belts, tires to gaskets or seals, SBR is a majorly used general-purpose rubber with a broad spectrum of applications.

The foremost reason for the success of SBR is its unique properties and varied applications. In modern technology, it fills special needs as this is the only material that shows a property of long-range elasticity. Some of the key benefits of SBR include perfect impact strength, abrasion-resistant, high tensile strength, good resilience, and blend compatibility. Thus, they are been widely used in automotive parts, tire & tire products as well as mechanical rubber goods.

Thus, along with SBR, there is a huge demand for liquid butadiene and liquid isoprene owing to their beneficial properties which in turn are propelling the market growth. Moreover, expanding automotive sector and growing usage of liquid synthetic rubber in rubber manufacturing industries are also some of the factors that are driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, the rise in the scope of application of LSR in casting & laminating resins, potting agents, and binders may contribute to significant growth of the global liquid synthetic rubber market during the forecast period. However, the availability of raw materials at fluctuating costs may hinder the growth of the global market.

Liquid Synthetic Rubber Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global liquid synthetic rubber market is segmented based on product, application, and region.

The global market is divided into liquid isoprene, liquid butadiene, liquid styrene butadiene, and others based on the product. The segment of liquid styrene butadiene had the biggest revenue share in 2021, and it is anticipated that it will continue to dominate during the projection period.

The increasing use of this compound in tire manufacture is responsible for the segment’s rise. It also has impressive characteristics including low rolling resistance, high tensile strength, strong resilience, and great abrasion resistance. Furthermore, L-SBR grades offer remarkable flexibility and tensile strength when used in tires, building sealants, adhesives, and coatings. The construction sector is anticipated to have a strong development potential for liquid styrene butadiene due to the wide range of potential applications.

The global market for liquid synthetic rubber is segmented into adhesives, industrial rubber manufacturing, tire manufacturing, polymer modification, and other segments based on the application. Throughout the forecast period, the tire manufacturing segment is anticipated to rule the market. Liquid synthetic rubber is frequently utilized in tire production because it increases tire durability and performance while also making tire labeling regulations easier to apply.

The global Liquid Synthetic Rubber market is segmented as follows:

By Product

Liquid Isoprene

Liquid Butadiene

Liquid Styrene Butadiene

Others

By Application

Adhesives

Industrial Rubber Manufacturing

Tire Manufacturing

Polymer Modification

Others

Competitive Landscape

Some of the main competitors dominating the global Liquid Synthetic Rubber market include –

Kuraray Co.

TER HELL & Co. GmbH

Synthomer plc

Nippon Soda Co. Ltd.

Asahi Kasei

Evonik Industries AG

Efremov Synthetic Rubber

Kumho Petrochemical Co. Ltd

Royal Adhesives & Sealants

Puyang Linshi Chemical New Material Co. Ltd.

Key Insights from Primary Research:

According to the analysis shared by our research forecaster, the Liquid Synthetic Rubber market is likely to expand at a CAGR of around 4.5% during the forecast period (2022-2028).

In terms of revenue, the Liquid Synthetic Rubber market size was valued at around US$ 4.5 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 6.8 billion by 2028.

The increase in the production of vehicles across the globe is expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Based on the product, the liquid styrene butadiene segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2021.

Based on the application, the tire manufacturing segment is projected to dominate the market during the forecast period.

By regional analysis, the Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period.

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2028

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Product, by Application, and by Geography

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Regional Analysis:

Regionally, Asia Pacific is anticipated to hold the maximum share and dominate the global liquid synthetic rubber market. The rise in sales of vehicles, expanding automotive industries, and growing demand from industrial rubber manufacturers are some of the factors that are driving the growth of the market in this region. North America and Europe are also expected to contribute to a major share of the market. In North America, factors such as an increase in commercial projects and the development of infrastructure are fueling the growth of the market. Whereas, in Europe, the market growth is spurred by the presence of major tire manufacturing industries and a rise in the use of advanced technologies.

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Recent Developments

In May 2021, Japanese petroleum company Eneos Corporation has signed an agreement with Japanese synthetic rubber manufacturer JSR Corporation to acquire the latter’s elastomers business, which includes the manufacture and sale of synthetic rubber. JSR, whose main product is solution polymerization styrene-butadiene rubber (SSBR) provides materials for the tire sector to produce fuel-efficient and high-performance tires

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2021 USD 4.5 billion Projected Market Size in 2028 USD 6.8 billion CAGR Growth Rate 4.5% CAGR Base Year 2021 Forecast Years 2022-2028 Key Market Players Kuraray Co., TER HELL & Co. GmbH, Synthomer plc, Nippon Soda Co. Ltd., Asahi Kasei, Evonik Industries AG, Efremov Synthetic Rubber, Kumho Petrochemical Co. Ltd, Royal Adhesives & Sealants, Puyang Linshi Chemical New Material Co. Ltd., and among others. Key Segment By Type, By Application, and By Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options

