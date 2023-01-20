The global paper and paperboard packaging market size was valued at USD 203 billion in 2021 and is expected to surpass USD 243 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 2.25% during the forecast period (2022- 2030), as highlighted in a report published by Facts & Factors. The key market players are listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Clearwater Paper Corporation, Amcor Ltd, Metsa Group, RockTenn Company, Mondi Group, Packaging Corporation of America., and others.

NEW YORK, United States, Jan. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Facts and Factors has published a new research report titled “Paper and Paperboard Packaging Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis Report By Type (Stickers, Coating, Packaging, Labels, Digital Print, Catalogs, and Covers), By Product (Kraft Paper Boards, Paper Cups, Paper Bags, Folding Boxes & Cases, Boxboard, and Others), By End-User (Healthcare, Personal Care & Cosmetics, Food & Beverages, Education & Stationery, Consumer Goods, and Others), and By Region – Global and Regional Industry Insights, Overview, Comprehensive Analysis, Trends, Statistical Research, Market Intelligence, Historical Data and Forecast 2022 – 2030” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global paper and paperboard packaging market size & share was valued at approximately USD 203 billion in 2021. The market is expected to grow above a CAGR of 2.25% and is anticipated to reach over USD 243 billion by 2030.”

The report analyzes the paper and paperboard packaging market’s drivers, restraints/challenges, and the effect they have on the demands during the projection period. In addition, the report explores emerging opportunities in the global paper and paperboard packaging market.

Paper and Paperboard Packaging Market Overview:

Paper and paperboard packaging has become a common part and an essential component of things used every day even for small purposes. Paper packaging is extremely easy and does not require a lot of investment, to begin with. When paper is applied as an outer coating on a product, it is called paper packaging. It is used for protecting, storing, and transporting goods.

In current times, market players are investing heavily in conducting more research to develop new methods of incorporating paper packaging for different purposes. There are a few types of papers used in the process. The first kind is known as premium packaging and is used in the dairy industry. The paper used in this segment has to be of exclusive and high quality as milk, an expensive product that can easily ferment.

Thus, apart from providing a pleasing appearance, the paper used to package it should exhibit a high-performance index. Premium packaging has to meet the standards set by regulatory authorities to qualify in this category. The next time is paper carton packaging which dominated with the highest market share amongst all types. Paper carton packaging is used across industries including agriculture. The highest application for this type is in the food & beverages sector. Paper packaging is the most special line of packaging in this segment. In this section, decorative packaging is of utmost importance.

Get a Free Sample PDF of this Research Report for more Insights with Table of Content, Research Methodology, and Graphs – https://www.fnfresearch.com/sample/paper-and-paperboard-packaging-market

(A free sample of this report is available upon request; please contact us for more information.)

Our Free Sample Report Consists of the Following:

Introduction, Overview, and in-depth industry analysis are all included in the updated report.

About 219+ Pages Research Report (Including Recent Research)

Provide detailed chapter-by-chapter guidance on Request

Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Size, Share, and Trends

Includes Tables and figures have been updated

The most recent version of the report includes the Top Market Players, their Business Strategies, Sales Volume, Revenue Analysis, SWOT Analysis, Historic and Forecast Growth, Porter’s 5 Forces Analysis

Facts and Factors research methodology

Key Insights from Primary Research

As per the analysis, the paper and paperboard packaging market is likely to grow above a CAGR of around 2.25% between 2022 and 2030.

is likely to grow above a between 2022 and 2030. The Paper and Paperboard Packaging market size was worth around US$ 203 billion in 2021 and is estimated to hit approximately US$ 243 billion by 2030 . Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.

and is estimated to hit approximately . Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate. The market is projected to grow at a significant rate due to the growing emphasis on sustainable packaging solutions

Based on type segmentation, packaging was predicted to show maximum market share in the year 2021

Based on end-user segmentation, food & beverages were the leading user in 2021

On the basis of region, Asia-Pacific was the leading revenue generator in 2021

Industry Growth Drivers

Growing emphasis on sustainable packaging solutions to propel market growth

The global paper and paperboard packaging market is projected to grow owing to increasing strictness adopted by government and international environmental bodies against the use of single-use plastic in the packaging industry compelling market players to opt for more sustainable forms of material to use.

The growing demand for paperboard packaging in the healthcare segment is expected to help the global market generate high revenue. Some of the most commonly used materials in the pharmaceutical and healthcare sectors are metals and plastics. Since there are growing concerns about using plastics for packaging medicines, providers of paper and paperboard packaging solutions have increased investment in research to develop better solutions using less harmful materials.

Other factors like the reusability of paper packaging may help generate more consumers as the general population has become aware of the direct consequences consumer shopping patterns have on the environment. There is a growing set of people who prefer to shop or purchase products only from companies that support environmental sustainability. Such moves are projected to drive the demand for paper packaging solutions. The food & beverages industry is one of the highest consumers of paper and paperboard for packaging and as the industry grows, the demand will increase.

Opportunities

Growing the e-commerce industry to provide growth opportunities

The growing e-commerce industry may provide growth opportunities while managing paper quality is expected to act as a challenge for the market players.

Challenges

Managing paper quality to act as a challenge for the market players

One of the key challenges the global market players are expected to face is the growing concerns about toxic material present in papers used for packaging. Although paper is made of cellulose which is a harmless compound, humans lack the necessary enzymes to digest the content of the paper that is eaten by mistake. Many countries have banned the use of everyday paper used to packet and sell edible items since the content may be toxic to the human body.

Directly Purchase a copy of the report with TOC @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/buynow/su/paper-and-paperboard-packaging-market

Competitive Players

The report contains qualitative and quantitative research on the global paper and paperboard packaging Market, as well as detailed insights and development strategies employed by the leading competitors. Some of the main players in the global Paper and Paperboard Packaging market include;

Clearwater Paper Corporation

Amcor Ltd

Metsa Group

RockTenn Company

Mondi Group

Packaging Corporation of America

Browse the full “Paper and Paperboard Packaging Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis Report By Type (Stickers, Coating, Packaging, Labels, Digital Print, Catalogs, and Covers), By Product (Kraft Paper Boards, Paper Cups, Paper Bags, Folding Boxes & Cases, Boxboard, and Others), By End-User (Healthcare, Personal Care & Cosmetics, Food & Beverages, Education & Stationery, Consumer Goods, and Others), and By Region – Global and Regional Industry Insights, Overview, Comprehensive Analysis, Trends, Statistical Research, Market Intelligence, Historical Data and Forecast 2022 – 2030” Report at https://www.fnfresearch.com/paper-and-paperboard-packaging-market

Paper and Paperboard Packaging Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global paper and paperboard packaging market is segmented based on type, product, end-user, and region

Based on type, the global market divisions are stickers, coating, packaging, labels, digital print, catalogs, and covers. The global market was led by the packaging segment in 2021 owing to the increasing use of paperboard to package and transport food & beverage products. Paperboards have found wide applications in the healthcare sector, one of the fastest-growing and crucial industries. The healthcare packaging industry is projected to cross USD 190 billion by 2030.

Based on product, the global market divisions are kraft paper boards, paper cups, paper bags, folding boxes & cases, boxboard, and others. The global market may witness the highest growth in the kraft paper board segments owing to the growing demand for decorative coatings as a marketing strategy to attract more consumers. In 2021, the Indian Kraft paper stood at 8.4 million tons.

Regional Dominance:

Asia-Pacific to register the highest growth rate during the projection period

Asia-Pacific is projected to grow owing to the increasing food & beverages sector in India and China directly propelled by the growing population and demand for food products. The regional industry is witnessing a high influx of foreign investments and the entry of international brands into the economy to benefit from the lucrative opportunities the economies have to offer.

As per a January 2022 report, India recorded an increase of 85.9% in the country’s foreign direct investment in the food processing sector. Growth In North America is projected to be driven by the growing displeasure against plastic used in the packaging industry and the increasing rate of developments for making the paper packaging industry more versatile.

Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fnfresearch.com/inquiry/paper-and-paperboard-packaging-market

Recent Industry Developments:

In September 2020, BIOhof Kirchweidach, a Bavaria-based organic farm, entered a partnership with Mondi PLC.

In January 2020, Mukta Polytech Pvt. Ltd., an Indian service provider for flexible packaging was acquired by Huhtamaki

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for Paper and Paperboard Packaging industry?

What are the main driving factors propelling the Paper and Paperboard Packaging Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the Paper and Paperboard Packaging Industry?

What segments does the Paper and Paperboard Packaging Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Paper and Paperboard Packaging Market sample report and company profiles?

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2021 USD 203 Billion Projected Market Size in 2030 USD 243 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 2.25% CAGR Base Year 2021 Forecast Years 2022-2030 Key Market Players Clearwater Paper Corporation, Amcor Ltd, Metsa Group, RockTenn Company, Mondi Group, Packaging Corporation of America., and others. Key Segment By Type, Product, End-User, and Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs.

Request for Customization on this Report as per your requirements – https://www.fnfresearch.com/customization/paper-and-paperboard-packaging-market

(We tailor your report to meet your specific research requirements. Inquire with our sales team about customising your report.)

The global paper and paperboard packaging market is segmented as follows:

By Type

Stickers

Coating

Packaging

Labels

Digital Print

Catalogs

Covers

By Product

Kraft Paper Boards

Paper Cups

Paper Bags

Folding Boxes And Cases

Boxboard

Others

By End-User

Healthcare

Personal Care & Cosmetics

Food And Beverages

Education & Stationery

Consumer Goods

Others

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Request Your Free Sample Report of the Global Paper and Paperboard Packaging Market @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/sample/paper-and-paperboard-packaging-market

Key Offerings:

Market Size, Trends, & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2030

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Type, Product, End-User, and Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Browse Other Related Research Reports from Facts & Factors

Paint Packaging Market | Global Industry Insights, Growth, Size, Share, Comparative Analysis, Trends and Forecast: https://www.fnfresearch.com/paint-packaging-market

| Global Industry Insights, Growth, Size, Share, Comparative Analysis, Trends and Forecast: Alcohol Packaging Market | Global Industry Insights, Growth, Size, Share, Comparative Analysis, Trends and Forecast: https://www.fnfresearch.com/global-alcohol-packaging-market-by-packaging-type-primary-1001

| Global Industry Insights, Growth, Size, Share, Comparative Analysis, Trends and Forecast: Aseptic Packaging Market | Global Industry Insights, Growth, Size, Share, Comparative Analysis, Trends and Forecast: https://www.fnfresearch.com/aseptic-packaging-market-for-coating-industry-methyl-chloroform-742

| Global Industry Insights, Growth, Size, Share, Comparative Analysis, Trends and Forecast: Shoe Packaging Market | Global Industry Insights, Growth, Size, Share, Comparative Analysis, Trends and Forecast: https://www.fnfresearch.com/shoe-packaging-market

| Global Industry Insights, Growth, Size, Share, Comparative Analysis, Trends and Forecast: Cosmetic Packaging Market | Global Industry Insights, Growth, Size, Share, Comparative Analysis, Trends and Forecast: https://www.fnfresearch.com/cosmetic-packaging-market

| Global Industry Insights, Growth, Size, Share, Comparative Analysis, Trends and Forecast: Medical Device Packaging Market | Global Industry Insights, Growth, Size, Share, Comparative Analysis, Trends and Forecast: https://www.fnfresearch.com/medical-device-packaging-market

| Global Industry Insights, Growth, Size, Share, Comparative Analysis, Trends and Forecast: Packaging Coating Additives Market | Global Industry Insights, Growth, Size, Share, Comparative Analysis, Trends and Forecast: https://www.fnfresearch.com/packaging-coating-additives-market

| Global Industry Insights, Growth, Size, Share, Comparative Analysis, Trends and Forecast: Anti-Counterfeit Pharmaceuticals and Cosmetics Packaging Market : https://www.fnfresearch.com/anti-counterfeit-pharmaceuticals-and-cosmetics-packaging-market

: Packaging Machinery Market : https://www.fnfresearch.com/packaging-machinery-market

: Corrugated Packaging Market | Global Industry Insights, Growth, Size, Share, Comparative Analysis, Trends and Forecast: https://www.fnfresearch.com/corrugated-packaging-market

About Facts & Factors:

Facts & Factors is a leading market research organization offering industry expertise and scrupulous consulting services to clients for their business development. The reports and services offered by Facts and Factors are used by prestigious academic institutions, start-ups, and companies globally to measure and understand the changing international and regional business backgrounds.

Our client’s/customer’s conviction on our solutions and services has pushed us in delivering always the best. Our advanced research solutions have helped them in appropriate decision-making and guidance for strategies to expand their business.

Contact Us:

Facts & Factors

USA: +1 347 690-0211 | UK: +44 2032 894158 | Japan: +81 50 5806 9039 | India: +91 73877 19999

Email: sales@fnfresearch.com | Web: https://www.fnfresearch.com

Follow Us on – LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook

Also Read Our Blogs: